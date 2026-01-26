LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash china india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash china india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash china india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash china india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash china india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash china india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Was Ran Gvili? The Last Known October 7 Hostage, Whose Body Was Recovered From Gaza Months Later

Who Was Ran Gvili? The Last Known October 7 Hostage, Whose Body Was Recovered From Gaza Months Later

The Israel Defense Forces have recovered the remains of Ran Gvili, the last known hostage from the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack. His family has long campaigned for his return, and his remains will soon be brought back to Israel for a proper burial.

IDF Recovers Remains of Last Known October 7 Hostage, Ran Gvili (Image: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)
IDF Recovers Remains of Last Known October 7 Hostage, Ran Gvili (Image: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 26, 2026 20:25:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Ran Gvili? The Last Known October 7 Hostage, Whose Body Was Recovered From Gaza Months Later

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have recovered the remains of Staff‑Sergeant‑Major Ran Gvili, the last known hostage from the October 7, 2023 attack, the army announced on Monday. His body was found in Gaza and will soon be returned to Israel, giving some closure to his grieving family.

You Might Be Interested In

Ran Gvili was killed on the first day of Israel’s war with Hamas. He fought bravely against terrorists who had attacked the Nova music festival in Re’im and nearby communities. He helped save people fleeing the chaos and stood his ground defending the Kibbutz Alumim. Despite being wounded, he continued to fight until he was overwhelmed and killed.

Ran Gvili Fought to Save Lives Despite Wounds

According to The Jerusalem Post, that morning, even though Ran Gvili was still healing from a broken shoulder he had suffered in a motorcycle accident, he didn’t hesitate to put on his uniform and head toward danger. He and other soldiers first fought at Kibbutz Alumim and then went to Sa’ad Junction, where they helped evacuate survivors of the Nova massacre to safety. After they brought people to safety, Ran and his comrades returned to Alumim to keep fighting. He was surrounded and, despite fighting hard, he was killed and taken by the terrorists.

You Might Be Interested In

For many months after the October 7 attacks, Ran’s family held out hope that he was still alive. They started a campaign called “Bring Ran Home” and worked tirelessly to secure his return. As per reports, on January 31, 2024, authorities finally confirmed that Ran Gvili had been killed on the first day of the war and that his body had been taken into Gaza. Since then, his family has been pushing to recover his remains so he could receive a proper burial in Israel.

Sister Says, “Protecting Me Was Your Life’s Mission”

Ran Gvili was born in Meitar, a small town in southern Israel. His parents are Talik and Itzik Gvili, and he had two siblings, Omri and Shira.

He joined the Golani Brigade at 18 and later served in Israel’s Police Special Patrol Unit, rising to the rank of Staff‑Sergeant‑Major. At his memorial service, his sister Shira spoke with deep emotion, saying, “Protecting me was your life’s mission and you succeeded.” She promised to live joyfully and fulfill the dreams he had for himself and their family, and asked him to “take care of us all from above.”

Also Read: Grok Under Fire? EU Launches Massive Investigation Into Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Over Sexual Deepfakes Of Women And Children, Terms It ‘Unacceptable

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 8:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: israel-hamaslatest newslatest world news

RELATED News

Is TikTok Blocking Anti-ICE Content? Outrage Grows After Alex Pretti Shooting And App Outage

‘Provocative Act’: Cambodia Gets Furious After Thailand Installs Lord Buddha Statue At The Place Of Demolished Lord Vishnu Statue, Border Row Deepens

Grok Under Fire? EU Launches Massive Investigation Into Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Over Sexual Deepfakes Of Women And Children, Terms It ‘Unacceptable

BLF Chief Slams Balochistan Government For Enacting ‘Draconian’ Detention Law, Sparking Fresh Rights Outrage Across Province Amid Protests

China Willing To Deepen Ties With Islamic Countries, Wang Yi Tells OIC Chief, What Is The Real Reason Behind The Move?

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings

Moving Under The Cover Of Darkness, BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In J&K: Who Was He and What Were His Motives?

11 in a Row! India Draw Level With Pakistan’s T20I Series Record

Gujarat Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Set On Fire By Neighbours After Disagreement Over Sitting On A Porch Turns Ugly, Victim Succumbs To Burns In Hospital

MS Dhoni Starts IPL 2026 Preparations With Net Session in Ranchi | WATCH Video

From Narayana Murthy’s 70-Hour Workweek Advice to WFH Surveillance? Why Infosys Is Tracking Employees’ Power Consumption

Varun Dhawan’s Silly Stunt In Mumbai Metro Amid Border 2 Promotions Gets Him A Notice From Authorities, Actor Asked To ‘Hang Out, But Don’t Hang There’

After Australia, Is Egypt Planning To Ban Social Media For Children? President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Says, ‘Until They Reach An…’

Prathamesh Kadam’s Cause Of Death Revealed? Popular Marathi Social Media Influencer Dies At 26, Last Instagram Post Turns Into Farewell Message For Fans

Microsoft Rolls Out Emergency Windows Update To Fix Outlook Crash Bug, Check What’s The Issue And How To Fix It

Who Was Ran Gvili? The Last Known October 7 Hostage, Whose Body Was Recovered From Gaza Months Later

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Ran Gvili? The Last Known October 7 Hostage, Whose Body Was Recovered From Gaza Months Later

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Ran Gvili? The Last Known October 7 Hostage, Whose Body Was Recovered From Gaza Months Later
Who Was Ran Gvili? The Last Known October 7 Hostage, Whose Body Was Recovered From Gaza Months Later
Who Was Ran Gvili? The Last Known October 7 Hostage, Whose Body Was Recovered From Gaza Months Later
Who Was Ran Gvili? The Last Known October 7 Hostage, Whose Body Was Recovered From Gaza Months Later

QUICK LINKS