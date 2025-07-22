LIVE TV
Who Was Rosie Roche? Cousin Of Princes William And Harry Found Dead With Gun Nearby: Report

Rosie Roche, a cousin of Princes William and Harry and granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, has died under mysterious circumstances at her family home in Wiltshire. A firearm was found near her body, and police have ruled the death non-suspicious. A coroner’s investigation is ongoing, with the case adjourned until October 25.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 05:04:56 IST

Rosie Roche, a cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry and granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle has died in mysterious conditions, according to The Sun.

Gun Found Near The Dead Rosie Roche

Roche died on Monday, July 14, 2025, at her family home in Norton, Wiltshire. According to a report by The Sun, a firearm was found nearby at the scene. Her mother and sister discovered her after she had begun packing for a vacation with friends.

The Sun reported that a coroner from Wiltshire and Swindon has opened an investigation into her death. The inquiry has been adjourned until October 25. Coroner Grant Davies stated that police “have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement,” according to The Sun.

Who Was Rosie Roche?

Roche was a student at Durham University, pursuing a degree in English Literature. A spokeswoman told The Sun that Roche “will be sorely missed” by her family and the royal relatives.

In an obituary published by the Yorkshire Post on Saturday, July 19, Roche was remembered as a “darling” daughter, sister, and granddaughter. The obituary read,  “Roche, Rosie Jeanne Burke. Died on Monday 14th July 2025. Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long.” It also noted that a private family funeral would take place, with a memorial service to be held later.

Royal Family Marred By Simmilar Deaths Earlier

Rosie Roche’s death comes over a year after the passing of Thomas Kingston, a British financier who was married to Lady Gabriella Windsor, a second cousin of King Charles. Kingston also had a connection to the royal family as the former boyfriend of Pippa Middleton.

Kingston died on February 25, 2024, at age 45. At a pre-inquest review reported by the BBC, his death was described as “impulsive” and “unexpected.” He suffered a catastrophic head injury, and a firearm was found near his body at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds, according to a spokesperson for the coroner’s office who spoke to PEOPLE.

In December 2024, Lady Gabriella broke her silence at Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court during an inquest into Kingston’s death. In an emotional witness statement reported by The Telegraph, she expressed her belief that her husband’s “impulsive action” may have been influenced by medication he had been taking in the weeks before his death.

Tags: prince harryPrinces WilliamRosie Roche

