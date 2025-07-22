LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Martin Luther King Jr malcolm jamal warner donald trump donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar Martin Luther King Jr malcolm jamal warner donald trump donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar Martin Luther King Jr malcolm jamal warner donald trump donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar Martin Luther King Jr malcolm jamal warner donald trump donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar
Live TV
TRENDING |
Martin Luther King Jr malcolm jamal warner donald trump donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar Martin Luther King Jr malcolm jamal warner donald trump donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar Martin Luther King Jr malcolm jamal warner donald trump donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar Martin Luther King Jr malcolm jamal warner donald trump donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar
Home > Entertainment > Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Family, Past Relationships, Net Worth 2025 And More

Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Family, Past Relationships, Net Worth 2025 And More

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the 54-year-old American actor best known for playing Theo Huxtable in The Cosby Show, has died. According to reports, Warner accidentally drowned while swimming in Costa Rica during a vacation with his family. The actor, a familiar face on American television since the 1980s, became a household name as the on-screen son of Bill Cosby.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, famed for playing Theo in The Cosby Show, dies at 54 after drowning in Costa Rica. Photos/X.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, famed for playing Theo in The Cosby Show, dies at 54 after drowning in Costa Rica. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 04:25:23 IST

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the famous 54 yearl old American actor who was known for his role as Theo Huxtable in The Cosby Show, died on Monday after he accidentally drowned while swimming in Costa Rica, according to the reports.

Warner, accordinng to the reports on vaction when hed died. He was a popular figure in television since the 1980s gaining fame for his role of son of Bill Cosby’s in the long-running sitcom. 

Malcolm-Jamal Warne Family 

Malcom was born in 1970 in New Jersey, and was raised by his mother, Pamela Warner, who became his manager after divorcing his father. 

His father, Robert Warner Jr., worked in the field of drug intervention program which reportedly had a profound influence on Warner career during his formative years.

Warner’s name was inspired by two iconic figures, activist Malcolm X and legendary jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal, according to IMDB.

Malcolm-Jamal Warne Relationships Over The Years

Reports say, Warner maintained a relatively low personal life, especially in recent years. He did not disclose the identity of his wife publicly, but according to reports, she is a Connecticut-based attorney. The couple gave birth to a daughter in 2017, according to the reports.

Before he got married, Warner was known for several high-profile relationships. His first notable relationship was with his Cosby Show co-star Michelle Doris Thomas reportedly dating  for about a decade before parting ways. Thomasdied after battling  stomach cancer in 1998.

After Thomas, Warner was in relationship with actress Karen Malina White, who was for her role in Lean On Me. They started dating after The Cosby Show ended in 2000. Tthe couple separated after being in relationship for seven years, acccording to the reports.

Warner’s then dated Academy Award-winning actress Regina King which was widely talked about. The two dated for two years between 2011 and 2013.

Malcolm-Jamal Warne Net Worth 2025

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s net worth has been estimated to varry between $6 million and $14 million per various report. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his wealth stood at $6 million, while The Richest valued his fortune at $14 million. Another report by, IAmGoldPanda, estimated his 2024 net worth at $12 million.

Warner made most of his wealth from his acting career, with The Cosby Show being the primary source of his wealth. Although his exact per-episode salary from the 1980s and 1990s is not known, it was reportedly significant given the show’s popularity and running for decades.

Also Read: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Theo From Cosby Show, Dies Aged 54: Cause of Death, Last Instagram Post & More

Tags: he Cosby Showmalcolm jamal warnerMalcolm-Jamal Warner net worth

More News

Who Was Rosie Roche? Cousin Of Princes William And Harry Found Dead With Gun Nearby: Report
Bihar Election 2025: Five Reasons Why Bihar’s Youth Could Decide The Poll Outcome This Time
Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Family, Past Relationships, Net Worth 2025 And More
Heavy Downpours In Mumbai, Light To Moderate Rainfall In Delhi NCR For July 22, 2025: IMD
Pisces Daily Horoscope – July 22, 2025: You Become Better Today
Aquarius Daily Horoscope – July 22, 2025: Innovation Drives You Today
Capricorn Daily Horoscope – July 22, 2025: Goals Become Clearer Today
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope – July 22, 2025: Adventure calls—try something new.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope – July 22, 2025: Intuition Will Guide You
Libra Daily Horoscope – July 22, 2025: Balance Brings Inner Peace
Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Family, Past Relationships, Net Worth 2025 And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Family, Past Relationships, Net Worth 2025 And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Family, Past Relationships, Net Worth 2025 And More
Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Family, Past Relationships, Net Worth 2025 And More
Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Family, Past Relationships, Net Worth 2025 And More
Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Family, Past Relationships, Net Worth 2025 And More

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?