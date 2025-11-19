Who was Samanvitha Dhareshwar? 8-Month Pregnant Indian-Origin Woman Killed in Horror Sydney Crash

A 33-year-old and 8 months pregnant Indian woman, Samanvitha Dhareshwar, has been killed in a horrific car crash in Sydney, Australia. The pregnant woman had been walking with her husband and their three-year-old son on George Street in Hornsby, leading to her tragic death and that of her unborn child.

According to police, the driver of a Kia Carnival had slowed down near the entrance of a train station car park to allow the family to cross when a white BMW, driven by 19-year-old P-plater Aaron Papazoglu, crashed into it from behind. The collision pushed the Kia forward, causing it to strike Samanvitha Dhareshwar.

Who was Samanvitha Dhareshwar?

Samanvitha Dhareshwar and her husband bought a plot of land in Grantham Farm, in Sydney’s north west, last year. Her LinkedIn profile shows that Dhareshwar was a trained IT systems analyst with expertise in business application administration and support. She was employed as a test analyst at AIsco Uniforms. Daily Mail reported that the couple had lodged a building development application for a two-storey home with the Blacktown City Council only two months earlier, on September 8.

19-year-old Arrested in Samanvitha Dhareshwar Case

The BMW was reportedly driven by 19-year-old Aaron Papazoglu, who was later arrested at a home in Wahroonga. He has been charged with three offences:

Dangerous driving occasioning death

Negligent driving occasioning death

Causing the loss of a foetus

Papazoglu appeared before the Parramatta Local Court on Sunday as members of the community placed floral tributes at the site of a crash.

His lawyer, Patrick Schmidt, told the court that 19-year-old Aaron Papazoglu had accelerated through an intersection when the traffic light turned amber and had no prior criminal or driving history.

Magistrate Ray Plibersek denied bail, considering the seriousness of the incident, and said it’s a terrible outcome for two families.

Teen Driver May Face Prison Sentence

If found guilty, the teenager is expected to face a prison sentence. Aaron Papazoglu’s case is scheduled to come back to court on Tuesday for a brief hearing, and the evidence brief is due by January 18.