Who Was Savita Shan? Indian Woman Killed In US Terror Attack After Gunman Wearing ‘Property Of Allah’ T-Shirt Opened Fire In Pub

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan astrologer marriage prediction china Dmitry Medvedev
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Was Savita Shan? Indian Woman Killed In US Terror Attack After Gunman Wearing ‘Property Of Allah’ T-Shirt Opened Fire In Pub

Who Was Savita Shan? Indian Woman Killed In US Terror Attack After Gunman Wearing ‘Property Of Allah’ T-Shirt Opened Fire In Pub

Savita Shan, a 21-year-old UT Austin student, was among three people killed in a suspected terror-linked shooting in Austin’s 6th Street district.

Savita Shan was killed in a terrorist attack in US (Image:X)
Savita Shan was killed in a terrorist attack in US (Image:X)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: March 3, 2026 17:28:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Savita Shan? Indian Woman Killed In US Terror Attack After Gunman Wearing ‘Property Of Allah’ T-Shirt Opened Fire In Pub

Savita Shan, a 21-year-old honours student at the University of Texas (UT) at Austin, has been identified as a victim of the recent Austin 6th Street entertainment district shooting.

The attack, which took place around 2 am on Sunday at a bar near the university campus, is being identified as an act of terrorism, Austin Police said.

By Monday evening, the Austin Police Department confirmed that three people — including Shan — had been killed, along with the gunman, who was shot dead by officers.

You Might Be Interested In

Fourteen others sustained injuries, several of them in critical condition.

Who Was Savita Shan

Shan was a senior pursuing a dual degree at the University of Texas at Austin. Savita, whose last name has been revealed by the University as Shanmugasundaram, was a standout student on campus.

In a letter to the University, the UT Austin President referred to her as “a child of loving parents. A loyal friend to many. A Longhorn preparing to change the world.”

Shan played an active role in campus activities and was a member of the executive board of the Indian Students Association.

Faculty members described her as academically outstanding and highly career-oriented.

A faculty member remembered her as “one of the superstar students at UT Austin McCombs School of Business.” She was preparing to begin her career at a large professional services firm, Russ Finney, an assistant professor at UT Austin’s McCombs School of Business, wrote on X.

Her LinkedIn bio, apart from highlighting her achievements, mentioned that she had worked as an intern at PwC.

The 6th Street Shooting

The attack took place in a busy nightlife area in downtown Austin. Police said the shooter was Ndiaga Diagne, a 53-year-old US citizen who was originally from Senegal. He opened fire outside a bar and was later shot dead by police.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said investigators found items that pointed to a possible link to terrorism on the suspect and inside his vehicle. Officials said he was wearing a sweatshirt with the words “Property of Allah” written on it. A copy of the Quran was also found in his car.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 5:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: savita shanterrorist attackuniversity of texasus newsUSA News

RELATED News

IAEA Confirms Damage To Entrance Buildings At Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Site, Says No Radiological Risk Expected Amid Ongoing US-Israel War

‘How Can Elon Musk Ban Porn?’ Internet In Shock After 18+ Users In India On X Report Restricted Access, Unable To Surf Adult Content

US Shuts Multiple Embassies Across Middle East As Israel-Iran Conflict Enters Day 4 – Check Full List Of Affected Missions

American Embassy Attacked in Lahore as Pakistan Protests Turn Deadly After US-Israel Strike Kills Iran’s Khamenei, 20 Killed in Karachi

What Are ‘Boil-In-A-Bag’ Funerals? Scotland Becomes First In The World To Adopt Body Liquefaction Method- Why This Water Cremation Technique Is Fueling Debate

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Savita Shan? Indian Woman Killed In US Terror Attack After Gunman Wearing ‘Property Of Allah’ T-Shirt Opened Fire In Pub

Chandra Grahan 2026 FAQs: Can Pregnant Ladies Play With Colours On Holi? Follow These Important Dos And Don’ts During The Rare Blood Moon To Avoid Misfortune

How Nesamani Maran Muthu Balances Legacy and Innovation at MGM Group

Agniveer Vayu Application Reopened By IAF; Know Eligibility, Age Limit, And Last Date To Apply

‘Bollywood Really Sucks In Fake Hair Department’: Netizens Slam Rs. 400 Crore Ramayana As Ranbir Kapoor’s Rumoured First Look Wearing A Wig Gets Leaked

Who Is Sanjay Bhatia? BJP Names Former Karnal MP And Senior Party Leader As Rajya Sabha Candidate From Haryana For March 16 Elections

Tata Tiago EV Facelift To Arrive Soon: Updated Exterior, New Alloy Wheels And Improved Battery, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

UPSC CSE 2025 Final Merit List To Be Released on this Date; Here’s How to Check the Result

Wolverhampton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch English Premier League match on TV and Online

Rajya Sabha Polls 2026: BJP Names Party Chief Nitin Nabin in First Candidate List From Bihar; Check Names of Other 9 Nominees

Who Was Savita Shan? Indian Woman Killed In US Terror Attack After Gunman Wearing ‘Property Of Allah’ T-Shirt Opened Fire In Pub

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Savita Shan? Indian Woman Killed In US Terror Attack After Gunman Wearing ‘Property Of Allah’ T-Shirt Opened Fire In Pub

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Savita Shan? Indian Woman Killed In US Terror Attack After Gunman Wearing ‘Property Of Allah’ T-Shirt Opened Fire In Pub
Who Was Savita Shan? Indian Woman Killed In US Terror Attack After Gunman Wearing ‘Property Of Allah’ T-Shirt Opened Fire In Pub
Who Was Savita Shan? Indian Woman Killed In US Terror Attack After Gunman Wearing ‘Property Of Allah’ T-Shirt Opened Fire In Pub
Who Was Savita Shan? Indian Woman Killed In US Terror Attack After Gunman Wearing ‘Property Of Allah’ T-Shirt Opened Fire In Pub

QUICK LINKS