Home > World > Why Did Donald Trump Thank Asim Munir? Meets Pakistan’s Chief Army Staff In White House

Why Did Donald Trump Thank Asim Munir? Meets Pakistan’s Chief Army Staff In White House

Donald Trump’s meeting with Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir underscored U.S. efforts to maintain regional peace between India and Pakistan. While no formal outcomes were announced, Trump’s praise of both nations for choosing diplomacy over escalation

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 03:29:14 IST

Amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel and months after the India and Pakistan war, US President Donald Trump invites Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir to White House. This was a private meeting which was scheduled just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his high level visit to Washington.   

Breifing the press, President Domald Trump said, “The reason I had him here was I wanted to thank him for not going into the war and ending it.” Without specifying which conflict he was referring to, Trump’s comments were widely interpreted as an acknowledgment of Pakistan’s restraint during recent escalations with India, particularly in the backdrop of renewed border tensions and regional unrest.

Trump further noted, “Prime Minister Modi just left a little while ago and we are working a trade deal with India and also with Pakistan. I am so happy.” His remarks suggest that Washington is making fresh efforts to balance its strategic ties with both South Asian rivals—countries with which the U.S. has had complex yet crucial relations, particularly in matters concerning security, counter-terrorism, and trade.

US Trading With India’s Enemy ? 

The presence of a military leader from Pakistan at the White House drew attention not just because of its unusual nature, but also because the last time a Pakistani general met a sitting U.S. President was General Pervez Musharraf in the early 2000s. Unlike civilian diplomatic visits, such meetings carry significant symbolism, especially given Pakistan’s military’s dominant role in shaping the country’s foreign policy.

Analysts believe that Trump’s meeting with Munir, especially in such close proximity to Modi’s visit, could signal a backchannel effort by the U.S. to mediate tensions in South Asia while encouraging restraint between two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Trump Honoured To Meet Asim Munir

During his short address, Trump mentioned ongoing trade negotiations with both India and Pakistan, framing economic engagement as a tool for peacebuilding. He lauded both countries’ leadership for choosing diplomacy over conflict, saying, “Those are two very smart people. I was honoured to meet him today.”

Must Read: Trump Meets Pakistan’s Asim Munir Amid Israel- Isran Tensions, Netizens React

