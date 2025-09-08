LIVE TV
Why Has This Country Banned Social Media Apps? It’s Not Nepal! Everything You Need to Know

Access to X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp was restricted in Turkey after the opposition CHP called for rallies. The slowdown followed legal crackdowns on CHP leaders, including Ekrem Imamoglu. Turkey has a long record of online censorship.

The restrictions on social media apps started on Sunday. (Picture - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last updated: September 8, 2025 16:54:25 IST

Access to major online platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp has been restricted in Turkey, internet watchdog NetBlocks reported on Monday.

The restrictions began on Sunday evening, around 8:45 pm GMT, according to data from Turkey’s Freedom of Expression Association, cited by Reuters. Instead of a complete ban, internet speeds were slowed down, making it difficult to use these apps. The association tracks online censorship in the country.

The block came shortly after Turkey’s main opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), called for rallies in Istanbul. Police had earlier placed barricades around the party’s headquarters, which the CHP described as a “siege.”

Erdogan-Led Government Accused of Silencing Opposition

The CHP has been facing a wide legal crackdown for months, with hundreds of its members targeted. Among them is Istanbul’s mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Tayyip Erdogan’s biggest rival, whose arrest in March led to the largest street protests in Turkey in 10 years.

The party has rejected all allegations, saying the cases are politically motivated and designed to remove opposition threats ahead of elections. The latest action began last Tuesday when a court removed the party’s Istanbul provincial head over alleged irregularities in a 2023 internal vote.

Speaking at a rally, CHP chairman Ozgur Ozel urged citizens to resist the crackdown. “I invite all democrats and CHP members to protect Ataturk’s home in Istanbul,” he said, referring to modern Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Regular Incidents of Internet Bans in Turkey

Turkey has a long history of restricting the internet. The first instance occured in 2007, when the then-government passed a law that said it will safeguard minors but in reality, was aimed to bring in censorship. In 2014, another law was approved which allowed the authorities to ban any website or app which they deemed were harmful. Hence, Twitter and YouTube were banned in the month of March.

Then in 2017, another law enabled officials to disable the access of Wikipedia in Turkey. Turkish officers blamed Wikipedia for the ban, and said that its content linked Turkey to terrorists.

Again in 2018 and 2019, several other websites and pages were blocked by the Turkish government.

Tags: turkeywhatsappx

Why Has This Country Banned Social Media Apps? It’s Not Nepal! Everything You Need to Know

QUICK LINKS