LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pawan Kalyan Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake Pawan Kalyan Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake Pawan Kalyan Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake Pawan Kalyan Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pawan Kalyan Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake Pawan Kalyan Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake Pawan Kalyan Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake Pawan Kalyan Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Why Iran Prefers JD Vance Over Trump, Son-in-Law Jared Kushner: Inside US-Iran Negotiations, Ceasefire Proposal, and Middle East War Strategy — Is a Deal Possible?

Why Iran Prefers JD Vance Over Trump, Son-in-Law Jared Kushner: Inside US-Iran Negotiations, Ceasefire Proposal, and Middle East War Strategy — Is a Deal Possible?

Iran has reportedly conveyed to the Donald Trump administration that it is unwilling to engage in talks with West Asia envoy Steve Witkoff or the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Instead, Tehran is said to prefer negotiating with Vice President JD Vance, according to reports.

Why Iran Prefers JD Vance Over Trump, Son-in-Law Jared Kushner. Photos: X
Why Iran Prefers JD Vance Over Trump, Son-in-Law Jared Kushner. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 25, 2026 14:23:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Iran Prefers JD Vance Over Trump, Son-in-Law Jared Kushner: Inside US-Iran Negotiations, Ceasefire Proposal, and Middle East War Strategy — Is a Deal Possible?

Iran has reportedly conveyed to the Donald Trump administration that it is unwilling to engage in talks with West Asia envoy Steve Witkoff or the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Instead, Tehran is said to prefer negotiating with Vice President JD Vance, according to reports. 

This comes as the US president is believed to have sent a 15-point ceasefire proposal to Iran through intermediaries in Pakistan, which has offered to facilitate discussions between the two sides. 

Why Does Iran Prefer JD Vance Over Trump, Kushner, and Witkoff for Talks?

Tehran is said to favour negotiations with JD Vance over Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner due to trust concerns following the breakdown of earlier talks before US and Israeli strikes on Iran, according to CNN, citing regional sources. 

You Might Be Interested In

Compared to Witkoff, Kushner, and even US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vance is viewed by Iran as more willing to push for an end to the conflict. One source noted that there is a perception that Vance would focus on bringing the situation to a close. However, sources also cautioned that resolving the conflict would be complex, making such negotiations challenging. 

Despite this preference, Witkoff continues to play a key role from the US side, and Iran may ultimately have to engage with whichever representative the Trump administration appoints. As one source put it, while Tehran may have its preferences, it will still have to deal with whoever is sent. 

Who Will Negotiate Now?

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, the president said that the United States is currently engaged in negotiations, noting that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are involved in the talks alongside Marco Rubio and JD Vance. 

“We have a number of people doing it,” Trump said. “And the other side, I can tell you, they’d like to make a deal.” 

What 15-Point Plan Did Trump Send to Iran? 

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Washington sent Iran a 15-point plan to end the war in the Middle East. Israel’s Channel 12, quoting three sources, said the U.S. was seeking a month-long ceasefire to discuss the 15-point plan.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed that the U.S. had sent a plan to Iran but provided no further details.

The Israeli media outlet said the plan would include the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear programme, ceasing support for proxy groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28 after saying they had failed to make enough headway in talks aimed at ending Iran’s nuclear programme, although mediator Oman said significant progress had been made. The U.S. struck Iran’s nuclear facilities in June 2025.

Since the start of “Operation Epic Fury” by the U.S. in February, Iran has attacked countries that host U.S. bases, struck Gulf energy infrastructure and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, conduit for a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas.

Iran has told the United Nations Security Council and the International Maritime Organization that “non-hostile vessels” may transit the Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with Iranian authorities, according to a note seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The effective closure of the waterway, where 20% of the world’s oil and gas normally transits, has created the worst energy supply shock in history, sent fuel prices soaring, and disrupted global aviation.

Asia is at the frontline of the fuel crisis, buying more than 80% of the crude that transits the Strait of Hormuz, and governments there are scrambling to respond to fuel shortages with policies such as enforced work-from-home and stimulus measures enforced during the COVID pandemic era. Some countries have declared public holidays and closed schools.

The International Energy Agency has agreed to a record release of around 400 million barrels of oil from strategic stockpiles to deal with the crisis, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi asked IEA chief Fatih Birol for an additional release of oil when they met on Wednesday, Jiji Press reported.

Inputs from Reuters

Also Read: Iran Mocking Trump’s Negotiation Claim? Tehran Bombs Key Israeli Targets In 80th Wave Of Counter Strikes As US Says Talks Underway 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Is There a Tsunami Warning? After Strongest 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake of the Year Hits Pacific Ocean, Shakes Tonga, Sirens Sound in Nuku’alofa

Is Kuwait Airport Open Today? Fresh Iranian Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tank, Fire Sparks Explosion, Flights Cancelled, Travel Advisory, Airspace Update

Iran Agrees to No Nuclear Weapons? Donald Trump Claims Major Nuke Deal Amid Iran War Talks, Hints at Strait of Hormuz Oil ‘Gift’

Trump Administration Unveils 15-Point Proposal To End West Asia War With Iran, Includes Sanctions Relief And Nuclear Deal: Reports

Amid Trump‑Linked Negotiation Claims, Iran Says US-Israel Strike Hit Near Bushehr Nuclear Plant Again; Warns Of ‘Dangerous’ Escalation

LATEST NEWS

PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Matches Live, TV Channels And OTT App Details

Harish Rana Funeral Video: Emotional Farewell Of First Indian Granted Passive Euthanasia In Delhi’s Green Park Following Death At AIIMS After 13 Years In Coma | WATCH

Samsung Galaxy A57 & A37 All Set To Debut: AMOLED Displays, Exynos Chipset, And IP68 Certification—Check All Specs And Launch Date

Jason Gillespie Snubs PSL 2026 ‘Welcome Video’, Calls it ‘Stupid’ — Awkward Scenes at Hyderabad Kingsmen Arrival | WATCH

Who Is Pawan Kalyan? Ustaad Bhagat Singh Actor And Deputy CM Of Andhra Pradesh Gets Relief As HC Rejects Ban On His Acting Career

Virat Kohli Takes on New Role in RCB Nets Ahead of IPL 2026 Season Opener vs SRH in Bengaluru | Full Details

How Pre-Existing Conditions Affect Your Medical Insurance Premium?

Lalit Modi Had IPL Blueprint Ready in 1997–98, Reveals Former Delhi Capitals Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

Industrialising Wall Construction for Hyperscale Data Centers

Redmi 15 SE 5G To Debut Soon In India: 108MP Camera, Snapdragon Chipset, And Curved Display, Check Launch Date And Price

Why Iran Prefers JD Vance Over Trump, Son-in-Law Jared Kushner: Inside US-Iran Negotiations, Ceasefire Proposal, and Middle East War Strategy — Is a Deal Possible?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Iran Prefers JD Vance Over Trump, Son-in-Law Jared Kushner: Inside US-Iran Negotiations, Ceasefire Proposal, and Middle East War Strategy — Is a Deal Possible?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Iran Prefers JD Vance Over Trump, Son-in-Law Jared Kushner: Inside US-Iran Negotiations, Ceasefire Proposal, and Middle East War Strategy — Is a Deal Possible?
Why Iran Prefers JD Vance Over Trump, Son-in-Law Jared Kushner: Inside US-Iran Negotiations, Ceasefire Proposal, and Middle East War Strategy — Is a Deal Possible?
Why Iran Prefers JD Vance Over Trump, Son-in-Law Jared Kushner: Inside US-Iran Negotiations, Ceasefire Proposal, and Middle East War Strategy — Is a Deal Possible?
Why Iran Prefers JD Vance Over Trump, Son-in-Law Jared Kushner: Inside US-Iran Negotiations, Ceasefire Proposal, and Middle East War Strategy — Is a Deal Possible?

QUICK LINKS