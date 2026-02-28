Several days following the release of a game referred to as ‘Five Nights at Epstein’s’ on the Internet, another provocative video game under the title of ‘Epstein Clicker’ has started to spread rapidly across the social media and is causing panic among parents and teachers.

Why Is ‘Epstein Clicker’ Trending After ‘Five Nights At Epstein’s’? New Viral Video Game Raises Serious Questions About Online Safety For Children

The trend spread rapidly as soon as new focus was given to the Epstein files, as the families stated that the children were talking about or even playing the games in the school. Other parents posted on X and Tik Tok saying they are worried that this content is inappropriate and disturbing to young people. One of the users commented that sixth grade students were already playing Epstein Clicker, which casts strong doubts on how fast the dark and offensive information can be disseminated among young people.

What Parents Say About New Viral Video Game?

It is an indie clicker or idle game called Epstein Clicker, which follows the structure of recent hits such as Cookie Clicker, but the subject is Jeffrey Epstein. The developers of the game were reportedly coaxed by TikTok clips and online forums to make the game more appealing with almost cartoonish mechanics and reliance on dark humor, such as the ability to resurrect, and themed upgrades. An account on Tik Tok advertising a web version of the game redirected the user to epsteinklecker.com, which now has a message that its bandwidth limit is reached. Images have also been associated with the visuals in discussions on Reddit and discussions in gaming communities have debated whether the content should be banned or not.

The scandals were also compounded with news on how there was a series called Five Nights at Epstein which apparently was inspired by the well known series Five Nights at Freddy. One parent described how he learned that the children were playing a theme where disturbing situations were employed in order to tempt fictional characters in which the school was informed of this. Critics believe that the games are trivializing serious crimes and showing children harmful content in the name of making fun. As the trend propagates, platforms are being called into action by parents and online safety activists, and families are being advised to be very careful of what their children read on the internet.

Also Read: ‘I Saw Nothing, Did Nothing Wrong’: Former US President Bill Clinton Denies Any Knowledge Of Convicted Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Abuse Network