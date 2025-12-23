LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air ambulance Bangladesh BNP leader H-1B renewal elon musk india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir air ambulance Bangladesh BNP leader H-1B renewal elon musk india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir air ambulance Bangladesh BNP leader H-1B renewal elon musk india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir air ambulance Bangladesh BNP leader H-1B renewal elon musk india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air ambulance Bangladesh BNP leader H-1B renewal elon musk india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir air ambulance Bangladesh BNP leader H-1B renewal elon musk india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir air ambulance Bangladesh BNP leader H-1B renewal elon musk india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir air ambulance Bangladesh BNP leader H-1B renewal elon musk india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Is The US Offering USD 3,000 To Illegal Immigrants To Self-Deport? Leave Voluntarily Or Face Arrest

Why Is The US Offering USD 3,000 To Illegal Immigrants To Self-Deport? Leave Voluntarily Or Face Arrest

The US Homeland Security has increased the self-deportation stipend to USD 3,000 and offered free flights for illegal immigrants using the CBP Home app, warning arrests for non-compliance while aiming to reduce deportation costs.

US has expanded social media checks for all H-1B and H-4 visa applicants. (Photo: ANI)
US has expanded social media checks for all H-1B and H-4 visa applicants. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 23, 2025 04:51:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Is The US Offering USD 3,000 To Illegal Immigrants To Self-Deport? Leave Voluntarily Or Face Arrest

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday (local time) raised the self-deportation stipend from USD 1,000 to USD 3,000 for illegal immigrants who self-deport through the CBP Home app by the end of the year. Immigrants will also receive a “free flight home,” according to a statement from Homeland Security.

You Might Be Interested In

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, “Since January 2025, 1.9 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported, and tens of thousands have used the CBP Home program. During the Christmas Season, the US taxpayer is so generously tripling the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally- offering a USD 3,000 exit bonus, but just until the end of the year.”

The Homeland Security Secretary added that the illegal immigrants will be arrested if they do not self-deport.

You Might Be Interested In

“Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return,” Noem said.

Immigration crackdown has been one of the top agendas for US President Donald Trump since he took office.

Earlier in May, the Department of Homeland Security announced financial and travel assistance to facilitate illegal immigrants to travel back to their home country through the CBP Home App.

Any illegal immigrant who used the CBP Home App to self-deport received a stipend of USD 1,000, paid after their return to their home country was confirmed through the app.

DHS called self-deportation a “dignified way to leave the US” and said that it would allow them to avoid being encountered by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

DHS also said in a statement that it is projected that the use of CBP Home will decrease the costs of a deportation by around 70 per cent. As of May, the average cost to arrest, detain, and remove an illegal immigrant was USD 17,121.

Disclaimer: This article has been syndicated from ANI and has not been edited by the publication.

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 4:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: CBP Home appDHS immigration newsDonald Trump immigration policyICE deportation costsillegal immigrants USKristi Noem statementself deportation stipendUS border securityUS immigration crackdownUS self deportation policy

RELATED News

Is Social Media Now Deciding Your US Visa? H-1B, H-4 Applicants Face Tighter Social Media Screening Rules

Who Is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh’s “Crown Prince” Returns After 17 Years In Exile, Shaking The Country’s Political Landscape

Pakistan Cracks Down On Beggars As Saudi Arabia, UAE Deport Thousands, Here’s Why They Are Being Blocked From Flying Abroad

15 Years After Fukushima, Japan Prepares To Restart World’s Biggest Nuclear Plant: Here’s What We Know

Planning To Visit China? Online Visa Application Launched For Indians, Here’s How You Can Apply, Explained In Easy Steps

LATEST NEWS

Why Is The US Offering USD 3,000 To Illegal Immigrants To Self-Deport? Leave Voluntarily Or Face Arrest

ISRO Set to Launch AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird Block-2: Giant LEO Satellite Bringing Direct Smartphone Connectivity This December 24

Farewell To Helen Siff: Beloved Character Actress Of ‘Modern Family’ And ‘Will & Grace’ Passes Away at 88, Leaving A Lasting Legacy

Goa ZP Election Result 2025: BJP-MGP Alliance Dominates With 31 Seats As Opposition Votes Split

EXPOSED: 26 Fake Cryptocurrency Websites Scaming And Tricking Investors; Here Is How To Protect Yourself!

Who’s Who In Christopher Nolan’s Star-Studded The Odyssey? From Matt Damon To Robert Pattinson, Here’s the Full Cast List

Who Is Krishnappa Gowtham? 37-Year-Old Domestic Star Hangs Up His Boots From All Forms, Check Rare Facts Including Lone ODI Appearance And Double IPL Wins

‘Go Home To Pakistan’: After Bondi Beach Attack, Australian Cricketer Usman Khawaja’s Daughters Face Racist Abuse Online; Wife Reacts

‘Where Is Zendaya?’ Ask Curious Fans As Christopher Nolan Finally Drops The Odyssey Trailer, Check Second Trailer Release Date Here

Diplomatic Tensions On Rise As Bangladesh High Commission In New Delhi Suspends Visa Services Following Threats During Protest

Why Is The US Offering USD 3,000 To Illegal Immigrants To Self-Deport? Leave Voluntarily Or Face Arrest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is The US Offering USD 3,000 To Illegal Immigrants To Self-Deport? Leave Voluntarily Or Face Arrest

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is The US Offering USD 3,000 To Illegal Immigrants To Self-Deport? Leave Voluntarily Or Face Arrest
Why Is The US Offering USD 3,000 To Illegal Immigrants To Self-Deport? Leave Voluntarily Or Face Arrest
Why Is The US Offering USD 3,000 To Illegal Immigrants To Self-Deport? Leave Voluntarily Or Face Arrest
Why Is The US Offering USD 3,000 To Illegal Immigrants To Self-Deport? Leave Voluntarily Or Face Arrest

QUICK LINKS