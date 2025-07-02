Why July 4 Is Celebrated As US Independence Day And How Fireworks Became A Key Part Of The Tradition

On July 4, 2025, people in US will celebrate 279th Independence The day is observed across the country to commemorate the country’s founding.

Origins of US Independence Day

The origins of US Independence Day date back to July 4, 1776. The US nation building started with 13 American colonies formally declaring independence from Great Britain.

The Declaration of Independence was officially adopted on July 4. The Continental Congress had already voted for independence two days earlier, on July 2.

Among the 13 colonies, 12 voted to end political ties with Britain. The document was primarily drafted by Thomas Jefferson and endorsed by figures like Benjamin Franklin. It outlined the colonists’ grievances and asserted their right to self-rule.

Also Read: Is Elon Musk A US Citizen And Could He Be Deported? Trump’s Explosive Warning Sparks Frenzy Over Tesla CEO’s Future

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” the declaration opens with these lines.

This is the document that laid down the foundation for the US. Since then the country has emerged as a sovereign nation and established July 4 as a day of national celebration.

July 4 As US Independence Day

July 4 has become more than just a political event taking roots in US culture over the centuries. It now stands for the American ideals like freedom, equality, democracy, and the pursuit of happiness.

The first time White House held its first formal Independence Day celebrations was 1801. The tradition has since then continued since drawing millions of people to celebrate.

Each year, the day honors the vision and sacrifices of the Founding Fathers of the country . People observe the fireworks holiday with parades, concerts, and community events.

Fireworks and Modern Celebrations on US Independence Day

Fireworks is something that is closely associated with US Independence Day. It is one of the most iconic symbols of the elebrations. The tradition of fireworks started with the foundation of nation.

John Adams was a key figure in the independence movement. He famously predicted in a July 3, 1776, letter to his wife Abigail that the US Independence Day would be celebrated with pomp and parade.

Adams’ prediction was proved accurate. Today, the evening on July 4 are marked with firework displays and festivities across the country. The celeberation is often accompanied by family reunions, barbecues, and vacations.

People in US spend huge amounts on fireworks. More so, spending on fireworks has seen a dramatic rise over the years. In 2000, people in US spent $407 million on firework. The number surged to $2.3 billion in 2022, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.

Also Read: US Judge Blocks Kristi Noem’s Attempt To End TPS For Haitian Immigrants, Citing Lack Of Authority