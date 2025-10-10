Why Pakistan Has Suspended Internet And Sealed Roads In Islamabad, Rawalpindi: All You Need To Know

The Pakistan government has suspended internet and mobile services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi ahead of a large protest planned by the Islamist political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). The protest, called the “Aqsa Million March,” is scheduled to start on Friday from Faizabad and proceed to the American Embassy in Islamabad.

The TLP has said the rally is to show support for the people of Palestine in Gaza. However, the party is also reportedly angry with the Shehbaz Sharif government and Army Chief Asim Munir, accusing them of “embarrassing surrender” to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a recent Gaza peace deal.

In response, authorities have taken strong security measures in both cities. Police have blocked major roads and intersections and placed containers and trailers at key points to control any potential unrest. In Rawalpindi, authorities have taken several containers and trailers into custody for use if needed. In Islamabad, containers have already been positioned near Faizabad Junction.

The capital police have also arrested around 280 local TLP leaders in advance of the protest, according to Dawn. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid the areas affected by roadblocks and security operations.

The Pakistan Ministry of Interior has instructed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to suspend internet and mobile services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi starting at midnight on Friday. The suspension will last indefinitely. Some educational institutions in the twin cities have also announced closures to ensure safety during the rally.

While the government emphasises maintaining law and order, the TLP has requested police protection for the march. The party has stressed that the rally is peaceful and intended to show solidarity with Palestinians.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Residents are being advised to stay informed about road closures and security measures, and to avoid areas near Faizabad and the American Embassy.

