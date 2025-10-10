LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan business news philippines haryana Gaza Deal bihar news Arshad Warsi ali khamenei Air Force Day pakistan business news philippines haryana Gaza Deal bihar news Arshad Warsi ali khamenei Air Force Day pakistan business news philippines haryana Gaza Deal bihar news Arshad Warsi ali khamenei Air Force Day pakistan business news philippines haryana Gaza Deal bihar news Arshad Warsi ali khamenei Air Force Day
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan business news philippines haryana Gaza Deal bihar news Arshad Warsi ali khamenei Air Force Day pakistan business news philippines haryana Gaza Deal bihar news Arshad Warsi ali khamenei Air Force Day pakistan business news philippines haryana Gaza Deal bihar news Arshad Warsi ali khamenei Air Force Day pakistan business news philippines haryana Gaza Deal bihar news Arshad Warsi ali khamenei Air Force Day
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Issues Clarification On Media Reports Of Missile Sales To Pakistan, Says ‘The Sustainment Does Not Include…’

US Issues Clarification On Media Reports Of Missile Sales To Pakistan, Says ‘The Sustainment Does Not Include…’

In a statement, the US Embassy said the Department of War's September 30 announcement referred to 'an amendment to an existing Foreign Military Sales contract for sustainment and spares for several countries, including Pakistan.'

US denies Pak missile sale reports
US denies Pak missile sale reports

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 10, 2025 09:07:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Issues Clarification On Media Reports Of Missile Sales To Pakistan, Says ‘The Sustainment Does Not Include…’

The United States on Friday rejected reports claiming that Pakistan would receive new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) under a recently revised contract, clarifying that the update only covers sustainment and spare parts support, not the supply of new weapons.

In a statement, the US Embassy said the Department of War’s September 30 announcement referred to “an amendment to an existing Foreign Military Sales contract for sustainment and spares for several countries, including Pakistan.”

The embassy stressed that “contrary to false media reports, no part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new AMRAAMs to Pakistan,” and added that the sustainment work “does not include an upgrade to any of Pakistan’s current capabilities.

The clarification follows media reports, including from Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper, that interpreted the US Department of War’s September 30 contract update as a new missile sale to Pakistan. The official release had announced that Raytheon Co., based in Tucson, Arizona, received a USD 41 million modification to an existing AMRAAM production contract, taking the total value to over USD 2.5 billion.

According to the original Department of War statement, the contract involves foreign military sales to several countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, Australia, Qatar, Oman, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Kuwait, Turkiye, and Pakistan, and is expected to be completed by May 2030.

While the announcement listed Pakistan among the participating countries, the US Embassy has now confirmed that the inclusion relates to ongoing sustainment support, not to new missile deliveries.

Pakistan had previously purchased around 700 AMRAAMs in 2007 for its F-16 fleet, which was at that time the largest international order for the air-to-air missile system.

Reports of a new supply deal emerged weeks after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir met with former US President Donald Trump in September.

With inputs from ANI

ALSO READ: Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 9:07 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2pakistanusus news

RELATED News

Israeli Cabinet Approves ‘Outline’ Of Gaza Deal To Free Hostages Held By Hamas, Marks A Historic Step
Kabul Hit By Two Loud Explosions, Government Confirms No Damage
‘Spoke To My Friend’, PM Modi Congratulates Donald Trump On Gaza Peace Plan, Calls Netanyahu
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Algeria qualify for the World Cup with win over Somalia
UPDATE 7-Africa World Cup Qualifiers Summaries

LATEST NEWS

Stocks To Watch Today: RailTel Corporation, TCS, Tata, 5 paisa , Afcons Infrastructure, Lloyds Engineering Many Others In Focus Today, 8 ctoober
OpenAI flags competition concerns to EU regulators
Analysis-Musk's Tesla package pays him billions even if he misses 'Mars-shot' goals
Who Is Amneet P. Kumar? The IAS Officer Fighting For Justice After Her Husband’s Tragic Death In Haryana, What Does She Have To Say?
Over 1,000 Obscene AI Images: IIIT Naya Raipur Student Accused Of AI-Generated Morphed Photos Of Female Classmates
China expands rare earths restrictions, targets defense and chips users
Son Of Mallah-Mukesh Sahani Matters In Bihar And Is The Last Hurdle In Seat-Arrangement Declaration By MGB
‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’ Video Triggers Boycott Calls Against Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey, and Arshad Warsi, Netizens React
BP wins arbitration case against Venture Global over LNG cargoes
Mayawati’s Comeback Laced With Anti-SP Pitch, Praise For BJP Govt In UP; Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Internal Understanding
US Issues Clarification On Media Reports Of Missile Sales To Pakistan, Says ‘The Sustainment Does Not Include…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Issues Clarification On Media Reports Of Missile Sales To Pakistan, Says ‘The Sustainment Does Not Include…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Issues Clarification On Media Reports Of Missile Sales To Pakistan, Says ‘The Sustainment Does Not Include…’
US Issues Clarification On Media Reports Of Missile Sales To Pakistan, Says ‘The Sustainment Does Not Include…’
US Issues Clarification On Media Reports Of Missile Sales To Pakistan, Says ‘The Sustainment Does Not Include…’
US Issues Clarification On Media Reports Of Missile Sales To Pakistan, Says ‘The Sustainment Does Not Include…’

QUICK LINKS