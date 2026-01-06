LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks amit shah Goa vacation
LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Pakistan Removed PhD Student ‘It Is Over’ Article On Gen-Z Discontentment? Zorain Nizamani Is The New Youth Icon

Why Pakistan Removed PhD Student ‘It Is Over’ Article On Gen-Z Discontentment? Zorain Nizamani Is The New Youth Icon

An op-ed by Pakistani PhD student Zorain Nizamani, criticising the ruling elite and highlighting Gen Z disillusionment, sparked nationwide debate after it was removed from The Express Tribune, allegedly on army media wing orders. The article’s takedown drew strong support from journalists and activists, amplifying concerns over youth alienation, censorship, and shrinking space for dissent in Pakistan.

Zorain Nizamani wrote an op-ed about the disillusionment of Pakistani youth with the current situation in the country that was reportedly taken down by the Pakistani Army media wing. (Image: X)
Zorain Nizamani wrote an op-ed about the disillusionment of Pakistani youth with the current situation in the country that was reportedly taken down by the Pakistani Army media wing. (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 6, 2026 17:02:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Pakistan Removed PhD Student ‘It Is Over’ Article On Gen-Z Discontentment? Zorain Nizamani Is The New Youth Icon

An opinion piece titled “It is Over”, written by Pakistani PhD student Zorain Nizamani has triggered a major debate in Pakistan after it was removed from the English daily The Express Tribune’s website within hours of publication. The article has been reportedly removed on orders of the Pakistan Army’s media wing. Zorain is the son of famous actors Fazila Qazi and Qaiser Khan Nizamani. 

You Might Be Interested In

In the piece, Zorain, who is pursuing his doctorate in criminology at the University of Arkansas, criticised Pakistan’s ruling elite and highlighted a widening disconnect between them and the younger generation.

He had not mentioned the Pakistani army chief, Asim Munir, or the Shehbaz Sharif government even once in his article. He wrote: “For the older men and women in power, it’s over. The young generation isn’t buying any of what you’re trying to sell to them. No matter how many talks and seminars you arrange in schools and colleges, trying to promote patriotism, it isn’t working.” He said that “patriotism comes naturally when there is equal opportunity, sound infrastructure, and efficient mechanisms in place”.

You Might Be Interested In

Zorain speaks for younger Pakistanis 

Zorain’s op-ed went further, asserting that younger Pakistanis are becoming more politically aware and resistant to state narratives. “Young minds, the Gen Z, the alphas, they know exactly what is happening, and despite your consistent efforts of trying to sell your views of patriotism to them, they are seeing right through it… Despite your best efforts to keep the masses as illiterate as possible, you have failed. You have failed to tell people what to think; they are thinking for themselves. They might be a little too scared to speak their minds because they prefer breathing,” he wrote. 

One major point in the article was a “silent, quiet exit” of youth from Pakistan because they have lost hope and opportunities. “The younger lot has had enough, and because they have learned that they cannot challenge the powers, they’re leaving the country… They’d rather take a silent, quiet exit and not look back because their friends, who spoke up, were silenced,” he said.

He also highlighted generational differences in priorities: “The Gen Z wants faster internet, the ones in power want a stronger firewall. The Gen Z wants cheaper smartphones, the boomers want smartphones to be taxed. The Gen Z wants eased restrictions on freelancing, the boomers want to increase regulations on freelancing.”

Removal of Zorain’s artcile has provoked condemnation

The op-ed’s removal sparked widespread debate among Pakistani journalists and activists. Lawyer Abdul Moiz Jafferi tweeted: “This is such a great article. Written from the heart of every young person to every old man failing at their job in Pakistan.” 

Activist Mehlaqa Samdani said, “He is right. It really is over for those who think they can continue to get away with these crude tactics.” Former minister Moonis Elahi added, “Reality check for the generation shaping policy. The disconnect grows clearer by the day. Excellent analysis by Zorain Nizamani.” Supporters from political circles also amplified the article on social media with lines like “Gen Z sees corruption, inequality, and hypocrisy clearly. Without justice, jobs, and dignity, propaganda fails.”

As the controversy has intensified, Zorain said on LinkedIn that “My article was based on my personal observations, my views and my take on things. I do not carry disdain against anyone; there is enough hatred in the world, truth is always controversial.” His mother, actress Fazila Qazi, also wrote on Instagram that the piece was a general commentary on youth perspectives, “not targeted towards any specific institution.”

Also Read: India-Nepal Border Sealed: Panic, Chaos Grip Birgunj After Unrest Over A TikTok Video Escalates Into Communal Clashes

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 4:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-6latest newslatest world newspakistan

RELATED News

India-Nepal Border Sealed: Panic, Chaos Grip Birgunj After Unrest Over A TikTok Video Escalates Into Communal Clashes

Not Only Maduro: Venezuela’s New President Delcy Rodríguez Has A Strong Spiritual Link With Indian Guru Who Became A Symbol In Venezuela

How Bankrupt Pakistan Spent Crores On US Lobbying, Wooing Trump During Operation Sindoor, Outspent India Threefold While Millions Starve At Home

Bangladesh Unsafe For Hindus: Minority Community Under Siege As Islamists Kill Sarat Mani Chakraborty, Second Incident In 24 Hours

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro Fires Back At Donald Trump, Says ‘Come Get Me’, Threatens To Take Up Arms Again After US Warning

LATEST NEWS

Why Pakistan Removed PhD Student ‘It Is Over’ Article On Gen-Z Discontentment? Zorain Nizamani Is The New Youth Icon

Are Samsung Phones Soon Getting Expensive? Global CO-CEO Drops A Big Hint As They Gear Up For Galaxy S26 Series Launch

‘Rahu Ketu’ Trailer OUT: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey Unveil A Chaotic Journey Of Humour And Comedy

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sanju Samson Falters, Vishnu Vinod Shines For Kerala; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Register Knockout’s Spot Despite Virat Kohli’s Absence

Realme Launches Realme 16 Pro Series: 200MP Camera, 7000mAh Massive Battery, And Premium Design, Price Starts At…

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Faces Last-Minute Censor Trouble, Sparks Suspense Just Days Before Big Friday Release

Danger In The Air? Kashi Ropeway Cabin In Varanasi Triggers Massive Public Backlash, Netizens React | Watch VIRAL Video

Riteish Deshmukh Vs Ravindra Chavan: Actor Responds To Maharashtra BJP Chief’s Controversial Remarks On Late Father Vilasrao Deshmukh: ‘You Cannot Erase…’

‘Who Supports Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Are Traitors’: Giriraj Singh Slams JNU Sloganeering Against PM Modi, Amit Shah

Why Is the Stock Market Falling Today? Sensex, Nifty Slide As Tariff Fears, Heavyweight Stocks And Earnings Caution Rattle Dalal Street

Why Pakistan Removed PhD Student ‘It Is Over’ Article On Gen-Z Discontentment? Zorain Nizamani Is The New Youth Icon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Pakistan Removed PhD Student ‘It Is Over’ Article On Gen-Z Discontentment? Zorain Nizamani Is The New Youth Icon

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Pakistan Removed PhD Student ‘It Is Over’ Article On Gen-Z Discontentment? Zorain Nizamani Is The New Youth Icon
Why Pakistan Removed PhD Student ‘It Is Over’ Article On Gen-Z Discontentment? Zorain Nizamani Is The New Youth Icon
Why Pakistan Removed PhD Student ‘It Is Over’ Article On Gen-Z Discontentment? Zorain Nizamani Is The New Youth Icon
Why Pakistan Removed PhD Student ‘It Is Over’ Article On Gen-Z Discontentment? Zorain Nizamani Is The New Youth Icon

QUICK LINKS