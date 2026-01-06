Why Pakistan Removed PhD Student ‘It Is Over’ Article On Gen-Z Discontentment? Zorain Nizamani Is The New Youth Icon

An opinion piece titled “It is Over”, written by Pakistani PhD student Zorain Nizamani has triggered a major debate in Pakistan after it was removed from the English daily The Express Tribune’s website within hours of publication. The article has been reportedly removed on orders of the Pakistan Army’s media wing. Zorain is the son of famous actors Fazila Qazi and Qaiser Khan Nizamani.

In the piece, Zorain, who is pursuing his doctorate in criminology at the University of Arkansas, criticised Pakistan’s ruling elite and highlighted a widening disconnect between them and the younger generation.

He had not mentioned the Pakistani army chief, Asim Munir, or the Shehbaz Sharif government even once in his article. He wrote: “For the older men and women in power, it’s over. The young generation isn’t buying any of what you’re trying to sell to them. No matter how many talks and seminars you arrange in schools and colleges, trying to promote patriotism, it isn’t working.” He said that “patriotism comes naturally when there is equal opportunity, sound infrastructure, and efficient mechanisms in place”.

The viral Pakistani PhD scholar from the University of Arkansas, also the son of a well known celebrity couple, has now joined X to explain his Express Tribune article.#zorainNizamani I #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/zLakseDlhG — Dr Ahmad Rehan Khan (@AhmadRehanKhan) January 3, 2026

Zorain speaks for younger Pakistanis

Zorain’s op-ed went further, asserting that younger Pakistanis are becoming more politically aware and resistant to state narratives. “Young minds, the Gen Z, the alphas, they know exactly what is happening, and despite your consistent efforts of trying to sell your views of patriotism to them, they are seeing right through it… Despite your best efforts to keep the masses as illiterate as possible, you have failed. You have failed to tell people what to think; they are thinking for themselves. They might be a little too scared to speak their minds because they prefer breathing,” he wrote.

One major point in the article was a “silent, quiet exit” of youth from Pakistan because they have lost hope and opportunities. “The younger lot has had enough, and because they have learned that they cannot challenge the powers, they’re leaving the country… They’d rather take a silent, quiet exit and not look back because their friends, who spoke up, were silenced,” he said.

He also highlighted generational differences in priorities: “The Gen Z wants faster internet, the ones in power want a stronger firewall. The Gen Z wants cheaper smartphones, the boomers want smartphones to be taxed. The Gen Z wants eased restrictions on freelancing, the boomers want to increase regulations on freelancing.”

Removal of Zorain’s artcile has provoked condemnation

The op-ed’s removal sparked widespread debate among Pakistani journalists and activists. Lawyer Abdul Moiz Jafferi tweeted: “This is such a great article. Written from the heart of every young person to every old man failing at their job in Pakistan.”

Activist Mehlaqa Samdani said, “He is right. It really is over for those who think they can continue to get away with these crude tactics.” Former minister Moonis Elahi added, “Reality check for the generation shaping policy. The disconnect grows clearer by the day. Excellent analysis by Zorain Nizamani.” Supporters from political circles also amplified the article on social media with lines like “Gen Z sees corruption, inequality, and hypocrisy clearly. Without justice, jobs, and dignity, propaganda fails.”

As the controversy has intensified, Zorain said on LinkedIn that “My article was based on my personal observations, my views and my take on things. I do not carry disdain against anyone; there is enough hatred in the world, truth is always controversial.” His mother, actress Fazila Qazi, also wrote on Instagram that the piece was a general commentary on youth perspectives, “not targeted towards any specific institution.”

