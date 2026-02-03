Why Was Imran Khan Moved To Hospital In the Dead Of Night? PTI Cries Foul, Family Kept in Dark

Treasury members in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly raised objections to the late-night transfer of Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail to a hospital in Islamabad, reportedly without prior intimation to his family or party leadership. The lawmakers also questioned Islamabad’s move to join the US-backed Board of Peace for Gaza, according to Dawn.

The matter was raised on Monday during a session chaired by Mohammad Israr, where housing minister Ajmad Ali said he had previously received notices from accountability bodies following his speeches but claimed that after his most recent address, a hand grenade was hurled at his residence, Dawn reported.

PTI Alleges Selective Treatment of Imran Khan, Claims Visitation Denied

Ali said some federal ministers initially termed Imran Khan’s eye treatment at Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences as false before later describing it as a minor procedure. He also alleged selective treatment, saying, “Inmates could meet family members and friends but the PTI founder is being denied visitation rights.”

He said what PTI was facing had never happened to any political party in the country, adding that despite continued pressure, party workers had not raised slogans against the country or military. Ali further claimed that after his last speech, his home was targeted and that he feared another attack following his current address.

PTI Slams Pakistan’s Gaza Peace Board Move, Calls It US-Driven

Referring to Pakistan’s participation in the Gaza peace board, Ali said, “We condemn Pakistan’s act of becoming part of the peace board, especially when China, France, Germany and Spain refused to do so.” He alleged that the decision was made at Washington’s request and claimed that Marco Rubio had stated Pakistan sought membership to help disarm Hamas in Gaza, Dawn reported.

He added that religious leaders had remained silent on the issue and warned that Pakistan’s nuclear programme could be the next target. Condemning militant violence in Balochistan, Ali termed recent attacks a security failure and questioned how Baloch Liberation Army militants struck multiple locations, destroyed banks and held the deputy commissioner of Nushki hostage. He said authorities should focus on border security, alleging that militants moved freely while enforcement agencies failed to act.

Imran Khan Warns of Fallout Over ‘Brutality’

Treasury legislator Liaqat Khan said KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and lawmakers from across the country staged a sit-in but were denied access to Imran Khan in Adiala Jail. He said elected representatives speaking for thousands of voters were ignored and alleged that even the apex court did not intervene. He warned of serious consequences if PTI leaders and workers continued to face what he described as “constant brutality,” Dawn reported.

The chair said political prisoners should not be denied meetings, stating, “I am shocked that a political leader was shifted to the hospital in the dark. Who fears the leader?” He added that transferring a detainee at night posed serious risks.

KP Opposition Slams Gaza Accord

Abdul Salam Afridi said Pakistan had entered into a Gaza-related accord with the United States against the wishes of Muslims, particularly when Palestinians expected Islamabad to oppose Israeli actions. “We inform the Ummah that all these accords aren’t endorsed by the Pakistani nation and that we all stand with Palestinians and will always raise our voice for them,” he said.

Opposition member Mohammad Riaz Khan said residents were forced to leave homes after jirgas in Bajaur and Khyber tribal districts, alleging that the provincial government focused only on those areas. He said he was unable to visit his constituency due to his inability to assist displaced families.

KP Assembly Pays Tribute to Bilour, Debates Militancy

Treasury legislator Sajjad Barakwal paid tribute to Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour’s political career, noting his decades-long association with the Awami National Party and personal losses. Barakwal also opposed any move to divide Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into provinces.

Opposition member Mehar Sultana alleged misconduct in a recent militant incident involving police custody. She said suspects wanted in drug-related cases were killed during an attack on a police team and claimed they should have been produced before a court, adding they were instead “murdered.”

The Assembly also passed the KP Right Public Services Amendment Bill, 2026, tabled by law minister Aftab Alam Afridi, before the chair adjourned proceedings until February 16, Dawn reported.

(Inputs from ANI)

