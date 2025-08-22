Why Zelenskyy Won’t Accept Chinese Involvement in Peace Deal With Russia – Here’s Why

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that China will not be a security guarantor in any future peace deal with Russia. His comments come as the United States and European leaders discuss creating a peacekeeping force in Ukraine if the war ends.

Zelenskyy explained why China is not considered for this role. “First, China did not help stop this war from the beginning,” he said. “Second, China helped Russia by opening the drone market.”

China Supports Russia in War Against Ukraine but Seeks Peaceful Resolution

China has often called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, but its economic support for Russia has cast doubt on its neutral position. Zelenskyy’s remarks suggest that China will not be involved in any peace process between Ukraine and Russia.

According to Zelenskyy, countries that act as security guarantors must ensure that Russia does not resume attacks after a peace deal. Only nations that have supported Ukraine since Russia invaded in 2022 should take part.

Earlier in April, Zelenskyy directly accused China of supplying Russia with weapons and helping in arms production. China’s Foreign Ministry denied the claims, calling them “groundless” and “political manipulation.”

The United States has also accused China of providing Russia with key components for missiles, tanks, aircraft, and other military equipment. China has said it only traded in “dual-use components,” which can serve both civilian and military purposes.

China and Russia Share a ‘No Limits’ Partnership

Questions about China’s role have continued because of its close ties with Russia. Weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and signed a “no limits partnership” agreement.

Since the war began, China has helped support Russia’s economy, despite heavy international sanctions. The European Union and the US have accused China of helping Russia bypass sanctions and continue trading in energy, electronics, chemicals, and transportation components, according to the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Zelenskyy’s stance makes it clear that any future peace deal will only involve countries that have actively supported Ukraine, leaving China out of the process.

Also Read: Donald Trump Hints At Letting Ukraine ‘Fight Back,’ Says ‘Very Hard To Win War Without…’