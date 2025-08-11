Wikipedia Loses UK Court Fight Over Online Safety Law Rules

The Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit that runs Wikipedia, has lost its legal challenge in London‘s High Court against parts of the UK’s Online Safety Act, a law that sets stricter content rules for online platforms, according to a report published by Reuters on Monday.

The Foundation, the report said, had raised concerns that Wikipedia could be hit with the most stringent requirements under the law, including mandatory identity verification for its millions of users and contributors.

Wikimedia Warns of Reduced Access

According to the report, Wikimedia argued that if it were subject to Category 1 duties — the highest level of obligations under the act — it would be forced to “drastically reduce the number of users who can access the site“ due to the identity verification requirement.

These duties are part of the law aimed at making online spaces safer, especially for children, but those opposing it say they risk stifling open platforms and free expression.

Court Leaves Door Open for Future Challenge

Judge Jeremy Johnson dismissed the Foundation‘s case on Monday, while also suggesting that Wikimedia could bring another legal challenge in the future if UK regulator Ofcom wrongly categorises Wikipedia as a Category 1 service, as reported by Reuters.

A Wider Debate Over Online Regulation

The Online Safety Act has been controversial. Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) recently criticised it, saying it needed “significant changes“.

Free-speech advocates and content creators have also voiced concerns that the law is too broad and could lead to censorship of legal content.

But the British government has defended the law, saying its main goal is to protect children and remove illegal material online.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle strongly backed the legislation, stating that those opposing it were “on the side of predators“.

