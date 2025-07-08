Wildfire Forces Marseille Airport Closure as Flames Threaten French City Outskirts

A fast-spreading wildfire fanned by powerful winds forced the closure of Marseille Provence Airport on Tuesday and crept dangerously close to France’s second-largest city, according to a report published by Reuters on Tuesday.

High Winds, Fast Flames

According to the report, the blaze broke out near the town of Les Pennes-Mirabeau, just north of Marseille, and quickly spread across 30 hectares of dry terrain. Gusts of up to 70 km/h made firefighting efforts even more difficult.

According to the local fire service, 168 firefighters, helicopters, and emergency vehicles were deployed to fight the fire, as reported by Reuters.

A resident of Les Pennes-Mirabeau told Reuters that while no evacuation orders had been issued for her street yet, many neighbors had already left.

Another resident told the news agency that the smoke was “very striking, very acrid,” adding that authorities had alerted residents to ensure they remained indoors.

Evacuations and Warnings

Les Pennes-Mirabeau mayor Michel Amiel said two housing estates had already been evacuated. The Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur prefecture, in a post on X, urged residents to remain inside their homes: “Close shutters, doors, keep your property clear for emergency services, and do not travel on the roads.”

The fire’s smoke and odor extended to Marseille city center, prompting authorities to issue warnings, advising residents to not venture outdoors. “The fire is spreading,” the Marseille municipality wrote in a post on X. “All outdoor activities must be avoided, and emergency access routes must not be obstructed.

In Marseille’s 15th and 16th arrondissements, closest to the fire, people were instructed to gear up for possible evacuations, with some urged to cover windows and doors with damp cloths to prevent smoke.

Marseille Airport Cancels Flights From Midday

Marseille Airport, France’s fourth-busiest airport, cancelled all flights from about midday, the report said.

Meanwhile, a Marseille Airport spokesperson indicated that a number of flights were routed to other airports, including Nice and Nîmes. It was unclear when the airport was due to reopen.

Elsewhere in France, wildfire near Narbonne reportedly consumed around 2,000 hectares, with blazes also reported in northeastern Spain. Large swathes of Europe still face severe fire danger as early-summer heatwaves persist.

