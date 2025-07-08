LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump
Home > World > Wildfire Forces Marseille Airport Closure as Flames Threaten French City Outskirts

Wildfire Forces Marseille Airport Closure as Flames Threaten French City Outskirts

A wildfire near Marseille, fanned by strong winds, forced flight suspensions at the city’s airport and triggered evacuations near Les Pennes-Mirabeau. Thick smoke spread into Marseille, prompting stay-at-home orders. Over 160 firefighters are reportedly battling the blaze as Europe faces more wildfire threats amid a summer heatwave.

A wind-driven wildfire near Marseille reportedly forced airport closures and evacuations
A wind-driven wildfire near Marseille reportedly forced airport closures and evacuations Tuesday, as flames neared city limits and smoke blanketed surrounding neighborhoods. (Image courtesy: X/@FRANCE24)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 20:17:26 IST

A fast-spreading wildfire fanned by powerful winds forced the closure of Marseille Provence Airport on Tuesday and crept dangerously close to France’s second-largest city, according to a report published by Reuters on Tuesday.

High Winds, Fast Flames

According to the report, the blaze broke out near the town of Les Pennes-Mirabeau, just north of Marseille, and quickly spread across 30 hectares of dry terrain. Gusts of up to 70 km/h made firefighting efforts even more difficult.

According to the local fire service, 168 firefighters, helicopters, and emergency vehicles were deployed to fight the fire, as reported by Reuters. 

A resident of Les Pennes-Mirabeau told Reuters that while no evacuation orders had been issued for her street yet, many neighbors had already left.  

Another resident told the news agency that  the smoke was “very striking, very acrid,” adding that authorities had alerted residents to ensure they remained indoors.

Evacuations and Warnings

Les Pennes-Mirabeau mayor Michel Amiel said two housing estates had already been evacuated. The Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur prefecture, in a post on X, urged residents to remain inside their homes: “Close shutters, doors, keep your property clear for emergency services, and do not travel on the roads.”

The fire’s smoke and odor extended to Marseille city center, prompting authorities to issue warnings, advising residents to not venture outdoors. “The fire is spreading,” the Marseille municipality wrote in a post on X. “All outdoor activities must be avoided, and emergency access routes must not be obstructed.

In Marseille’s 15th and 16th arrondissements, closest to the fire, people were instructed to gear up for possible evacuations, with some urged to cover windows and doors with damp cloths to prevent smoke.

Marseille Airport Cancels Flights From Midday

Marseille Airport, France’s fourth-busiest airport, cancelled all flights from about midday, the report said. 

Meanwhile, a Marseille Airport spokesperson indicated that a number of flights were routed to other airports, including Nice and Nîmes. It was unclear when the airport was due to reopen.

Elsewhere in France, wildfire near Narbonne reportedly consumed around 2,000 hectares, with blazes also reported in northeastern Spain. Large swathes of Europe still face severe fire danger as early-summer heatwaves persist.

ALSO READ: Flights Halted as Bergamo Airport Closes Temporarily After Person Runs Onto Runway and Is Sucked Into Plane Engine

Tags: home_hero_pos_2

More News

RCB Moves High Court Against CAT Blame Over IPL Victory Stampede
Is Kangana Ranaut Done With Politics? BJP MP Says It Isn’t Glamorous As People Come To Her With Broken Naali Issues: Never Thought Of Serving People
Virat Kohli Predicts Novak Djokovic’s 8th Wimbledon Win, Says ‘We Share A Strong Bond’
Rishabh Pant Avoids Talking While Batting To Stay Focused, Reveals India Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak
China Supplies Missile Systems to Iran in ‘Oil-for-Arms Deal’, Report Says | Find Details Here
Every Bowler’s Fitness Issues Are Different: Indian Batting Coach On Workload Management
What Is Shubman Gill’s Net Worth? BCCI Central Contract, IPL Salary, Match Fees & Endorsements
Sourav Ganguly’s 53rd Birthday: Indian Cricketers Share Heartfelt Wishes To ‘Dada’ Of Team India
Marathi Language Row: Permission Denied For Protest March As MNS Insisted On Particular Route, CM Devendra Fadnavis Says
Eshan Malinga Gets Sri Lanka T20I Call-Up for Bangladesh Series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?