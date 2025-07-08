Flights Halted as Bergamo Airport Closes Temporarily After Person Runs Onto Runway and Is Sucked Into Plane Engine

A shocking incident at Bergamo-Orio al Serio Airport in northern Italy forced a nearly two-hour shutdown Tuesday morning when a man allegedly ran onto the runway and was sucked into the engine of a departing plane, according to a report published by The Associated Press which quoted officials.

Airport Suspends Flights Amid Investigation

The airport authority, SACBO, announced the suspension of all flight operations starting at 10:20 a.m. local time “due to a problem that occurred on the taxiway.”

The closure lasted until noon while local authorities and police investigated the incident.

During the disruption, at least eight departing flights were reported cancelled, and incoming flights were diverted to nearby airports including Bologna, Verona, and Milan Malpensa.

Disturbing Details Emerge

The victim, according to Italy’s national news agency ANSA, was not a passenger or an airport staff member. The man is believed to have evaded the security as he walked towards an Airbus A319 belonging to Volotea fleet, which was taxiing to depart for Asturias, Spain.

Local media outlets, including Corriere della Sera, reported that the man appeared to have crossed the runway deliberately, with authorities suspecting that he might have been trying to take his life.

No other details were available about the man at the time of writing this report, An investigation has been launched into the incident.

