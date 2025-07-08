LIVE TV
Home > World > 10 Arrested Over ‘Planned Ambush’ on Texas Immigration Detention Center, Officer Wounded

10 Arrested Over ‘Planned Ambush’ on Texas Immigration Detention Center, Officer Wounded

On July Fourth, ten people staged what the US authorities have called a "planned ambush" outside a Texas immigration detention center, shooting a police officer in the neck. The group, dressed in black, allegedly used fireworks and graffiti to lure ICE officers out. Authorities have arrested them on attempted murder charges, while uncovering weapons and tactical gear.

Ten people have been arrested after a "planned ambush" at Texas detention center wounded a police officer, reports say.
Ten people have been arrested after a "planned ambush" at Texas detention center wounded a police officer, reports say. Authorities seized weapons and gear amid rising concerns over ICE enforcement. (Representational image sourced from Canva)

Last Updated: July 8, 2025 18:50:17 IST

A shooting outside the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, on July Fourth was a “planned ambush,” US authorities have said, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Ten people were arrested on attempted murder charges after a police officer was shot in the neck during the attack, the report said.

The incident began with a group dressed in black military-style clothing, setting off fireworks, damaging cars and a guard structure, and spray-painting “traitor” and “ICE pig” on the detention center grounds, the report quoted Nancy Larson, acting US attorney for the Northern District of Texas, as saying.

“This seemed to be designed to draw US Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel outside the facility, and it worked,” Larson said at a Monday news conference, per the AP.

According to the report, as two unarmed corrections officers ventured outside to speak with the group, the officer pulled up and was shot by an assailant in nearby woods.

“Another attacker, who was on the other side of the street, fired 20 to 30 rounds at these unarmed corrections officers,” Larson reportedly said.

Authorities recovered an AR-style rifle, but it was jammed, the report said.

Searches reveal masks, tactical gloves, weapons, spray paint and fireworks

Officials, the report said, found a flag on which the phrase “Resist fascism, fight oligarchy” was written, as well as “Fight ICE” flyers, in the vicinity of the detention center.

While the individuals reportedly ran off after the shooting, seven individuals were eventually detained approximately 300 yards away, with some wearing armor, covered in mud, and in possession of two-way radios.

Further searches revealed masks, tactical gloves, weapons, spray paint, and fireworks.

Larson called the incident “a planned ambush with the intent to kill ICE corrections officers,” as reported by The Associated Press.

All ten individuals arrested face multiple counts of attempted murder of a federal officer and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, the report said, adding that another individual was charged with obstruction of justice for trying to hide evidence.

The shooting comes as the Trump administration intensifies deportation efforts, boosted by a recent large spending bill.

Alvarado, which has a population of approximately 6,225, is situated approximately 40 miles southwest of Dallas.

