Will Arms Control Help Rebuild US-Russia Ties? Know What Russian President Vladimir Putin Said

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Russia is willing to work on a new arms control agreement with the United States. Putin made his comments a day before he was to meet President Trump in Alaska. The summit is expected to focus on ending the Ukraine war and restoring economic ties.

Putin has also said an agreement on controlling strategic offensive weapons could help create “long-term conditions for peace” between the two countries, Europe, and the world. The Russian President made the remarks at a Kremlin meeting with senior officials.

He also said that an agreement to contain strategic offensive weapons could “where possible ensure long-term conditions for peace of mind between our states and other participants in global security in Europe and the world. Putin made the comments in a meeting at the Kremlin with top officials.

The Russian President had previously tried to convince Trump to agree to an arms deal during his first term. Notably, Russia has shown interest in restarting nuclear talks, but tensions between the two nations have made a new agreement uncertain. The current New START treaty will expire early next year, and Russia suspended participation in it in 2023, though it still follows its terms.

Trump-Putin meeting

American officials have confirmed that the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, according to reports. This will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders in more than four years.

White House officials say the August 15 meeting will be more of a “listening session” than a formal negotiation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have been handling logistics, but Trump has said he wants to “look at [Putin] across the table” to gauge his intentions directly.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Issues Big Warning To Pakistan On 79th Independence Day: ‘India Won’t Tolerate Nuclear…’