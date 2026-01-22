LIVE TV
Home > World > "Will End Hamas If…": Trump Unveils Board Of Peace On Gaza, Pakistan Part Of It. Check Other Members

“Will End Hamas If…”: Trump Unveils Board Of Peace On Gaza, Pakistan Part Of It. Check Other Members

Board Of Peace: US President Donald Trump on Thursday, January 22, formally launched the Board of Peace, a new international body initially aimed at ending the Gaza war but now positioned as a broader global conflict-resolution platform. Several nations, including Pakistan, Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, officially signed the agreement today.

Donald Trump (Pic Credits: X)
Donald Trump (Pic Credits: X)

Last updated: January 22, 2026 17:03:58 IST

Board Of Peace: US President Donald Trump on Thursday, January 22, formally launched the Board of Peace, a new international body initially aimed at ending the Gaza war but now positioned as a broader global conflict-resolution platform. Several nations, including Pakistan, Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, officially signed the agreement today. 

The announcement, made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, has drawn mixed reactions, with some countries signing on and others voicing concern that the initiative could rival or undermine the United Nations.

Pakistan Among Countries Joining Trump’s Board Of Peace

Trump has proposed that permanent members of the board contribute $1 billion each to fund its operations. 

Speaking at the ceremony, Trump claimed the initiative had already helped prevent major conflicts. “Today the world is richer, safer, and much more peaceful than it was just one year ago. We put out all those fires,” he said. Referring to South Asia, Trump added, “We were very happy to stop the war that had started with India and Pakistan, two nuclear nations. I was very honoured when the Prime Minister of Pakistan said President Trump saved 10 and maybe 20 million lives.”

India has not yet taken a decision on whether it will join the board.

UN Backing, But With Clear Limits

The creation of the Board of Peace has been endorsed through a United Nations Security Council resolution as part of Trump’s Gaza peace plan. However, UN spokesperson Rolando Gomez clarified that the UN’s engagement with the board would remain strictly within that framework.

At the Davos event, Trump said the board had secured commitments to ensure Gaza would be demilitarised and “beautifully rebuilt”, signalling an ambitious post-war vision for the region.

Board Of Peace: Russia Signals Support, Europe Remains Cautious

Russia has indicated potential financial backing, with state news agency TASS reporting that Moscow is ready to contribute $1 billion to support Palestinian people through the Board of Peace. The Kremlin said it is still studying the proposal.

In contrast, France has declined to join, Britain said it is not participating “at present,” and China has yet to announce its position. The uneven response highlights growing unease among some global powers about the board’s long-term role.

Calling it “one of the most consequential bodies ever created,” Trump insisted that global interest in the initiative is strong. “Every country wants to be a part of it,” he said.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 4:38 PM IST
QUICK LINKS