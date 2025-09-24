LIVE TV
Will Iran Seek To Build A Nuclear Bomb? Iranian President Pezeshkian Provides Big Update In His UNGA Speech, Says…

Will Iran Seek To Build A Nuclear Bomb? Iranian President Pezeshkian Provides Big Update In His UNGA Speech, Says…

His remarks come amid renewed tensions following Israeli and US strikes on Iran and moves by Britain, France, and Germany to reimpose United Nations sanctions.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 24, 2025 22:15:34 IST

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday told the United Nations General Assembly that his country is not pursuing nuclear weapons, even as Israel, the United States, and European powers increase pressure on Tehran.

“I hereby declare once more before this assembly that Iran has never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb,” Pezeshkian said. He accused Israel of destabilising the region but insisted that Iran was being unfairly punished.

His remarks come amid renewed tensions following Israeli and US strikes on Iran and moves by Britain, France, and Germany to reimpose United Nations sanctions. The three European countries launched a 30-day process on August 28, accusing Tehran of failing to meet commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The deadline for the process is September 27.

The European countries have said they are willing to delay sanctions for up to six months if Iran allows full access to UN inspectors, reduces its stock of enriched uranium, and returns to talks with Washington on a long-term agreement.

Iran, however, maintains that its nuclear programme is peaceful and cites a religious decree, or fatwa, from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei banning nuclear weapons. US intelligence has not concluded that Iran is actively trying to build a bomb. Still, Israel, the United States, and Europe remain sceptical due to Iran’s advanced nuclear capabilities.

Pezeshkian accused the Europeans of acting in bad faith, saying Iran only reduced cooperation after US President Donald Trump abandoned the JCPOA in 2018. “They falsely presented themselves as parties of good standing to the agreement, and they disparaged Iran’s sincere efforts as insufficient,” he said. “All of this was in pursuit of nothing less than the destruction of the very JCPOA which they themselves had once held as a foremost achievement.”

ALSO READ: Protesters rally outside UN in New York against Iran ahead of President Pezeshkian’s General Assembly address

Tags: iranmasoud pezeshkiannuclear weapons

