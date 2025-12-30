LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Will Knock the Hell Out': Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

‘Will Knock the Hell Out’: Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

Even though Trump declared that the US had the preference for a diplomatic solution, he asserted that the military options were still there and emphasized that Iran should make an agreement rather than face the strong adverse consequences.

(Image Credit: X)

Published: December 30, 2025 01:05:21 IST

'Will Knock the Hell Out': Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

US President Donald Trump on Monday gave Iran a clear warning, stating that the U.S. would be ready for military action if the latter continued to enhance its nuclear and military capabilities. At a press conference with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida, Trump said if Iran never ceases his self strengthening, then ‘we’re going to have to knock them down ‘we’ll knock the hell out of them’. His comments indicate the growing anxiety in both Washington and Jerusalem regarding Iran’s strategy and the danger that its activities could pose to the security of the region.

Trump Warns Iran On Nuclear, Missile Program During Netanyahu Meeting

During a question about US support for an Israeli strike, Trump confirmed his backing for actions against Iran’s ballistic missile program and suggested that the US would be quick in its response if Tehran pushed its nuclear activities further. Even though Trump declared that the US had the preference for a diplomatic solution, he asserted that the military options were still there and emphasized that Iran should make an agreement rather than face the strong adverse consequences. The warning is made in a setting of deadlocked negotiations and increased geopolitical tensions, with the Western powers blaming Iran of being unwilling to fully participate in talks and giving up its nuclear ambitions.

Trump On Iran

The public announcement has also come shortly after the Iranian authority’s declarations, which presented the nation as an active fighter against the US, Israel, and Europe, which increased confrontation risks. Trump’s firm words and public backing of Israel at the meeting stressed the mutual worries between the two allies regarding the strategic pathway of Tehran. Experts are of the opinion that though there is no risk of direct war in the near future, the verbal exchanges between the parties indicate a firm stance that will counter Iran’s actions that Trump categorically tagged as militarily destabilizing. The conflict brings to the fore how delicate and unpredictable the question of Iran’s nuclear armament has become in international relations.

Also Read: ‘That Would NOT Be Good, I Was Angry About It’: Trump Reacts To Russia’s Claims Of Ukrainian Drone Attack While Meeting Netanyahu, Says Putin Informed Him During Phone Call

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 1:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

‘Will Knock the Hell Out’: Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

