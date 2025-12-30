LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘That Would NOT Be Good, I Was Angry About It’: Trump Reacts To Russia’s Claims Of Ukrainian Drone Attack While Meeting Netanyahu, Says Putin Informed Him During Phone Call

‘That Would NOT Be Good, I Was Angry About It’: Trump Reacts To Russia’s Claims Of Ukrainian Drone Attack While Meeting Netanyahu, Says Putin Informed Him During Phone Call

Even as Russia and Ukraine are blaming each other and the situation is still very tense, Trump's declarations have once more brought him to the forefront of the global diplomatic dialogues, thus spotlighting his opinions on crisis management and leadership in wartime.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 30, 2025 00:37:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘That Would NOT Be Good, I Was Angry About It’: Trump Reacts To Russia’s Claims Of Ukrainian Drone Attack While Meeting Netanyahu, Says Putin Informed Him During Phone Call

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, very strongly reacted the Russian claims of a Ukrainian drone assault, one of his statements being, ‘That would not be good, I was angry about it’. These remarks of Trump’s came during his very glamorous meeting at Mar-a-Lago, Florida with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and mainly focused on international security and conflict areas. Trump would recount that in a telephone call with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, he was actually tipped off about the impending attack, which made it very clear what the President’s perspective on the matter was. He also indicated that if such actions were to occur, they would only escalate the already existing high tension between Russia and Ukraine.

You Might Be Interested In

Trump Reacts To Russia’s Claims Of Ukrainian Drone Attack

Russia has stated that Ukraine tried to strike the Kremlin with several drones, a claim strongly rejected by the latter. Trump claimed total ignorance of the event and received the information straight from Putin, and he also emphasized that such incidents might impede the peace process for de-escalation. Trump did not explicitly state who was at fault for the situation. However, his remarks did disclose apprehension regarding the impact on the stability of the region and the international relations. The former president thinks that the use of force and dialogue between the two sides are the main factors that are keeping the conflict from escalating into a serious situation.

Trump Meeting Netanyahu 

Trump’s statements were made during the hosting of Netanyahu and at a time when the whole world was looking at war and security issues again, conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East were the main stories in the international press. The Mar-a-Lago meeting was a showcase of Trump’s ever-present interest in and preparedness to comment on world politics and sensitive issues. Even as Russia and Ukraine are blaming each other and the situation is still very tense, Trump’s declarations have once more brought him to the forefront of the global diplomatic dialogues, thus spotlighting his opinions on crisis management and leadership in wartime.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: ‘Terrible Concealer Match Or Bruises?’: Trump’s ‘Painted Hands’ Go Viral On Social Media Again Following High-Profile Zelensky Meeting On Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 12:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Russian drone attack claimsTrump Meeting Netanyahutrump on Russian drone attack claimsTrump Putin phone call

RELATED News

‘Terrible Concealer Match Or Bruises?’: Trump’s ‘Painted Hands’ Go Viral On Social Media Again Following High-Profile Zelensky Meeting On Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia Calls Alleged Drone Strike On Putin’s Residence A ‘Terrorist Attack,’ Informs Trump Of Possible Policy Shift On Ending Ukraine War

Second Trump-Putin Call In A Day After Zelensky Meeting, Amid Russia’s Drone Attack Claims

Will Israel Lead The AI Race? Netanyahu Tells Elon Musk Of Big Tech Ambitions Ahead Of Trump Meeting; What Did They Discuss?

Ukraine Tried To Attack Putin’s Residence With 91 Drones, Reveals Russian Foreign Ministry, Zelensky Calls Accusations ‘Lies’

LATEST NEWS

Bhandup Bus Accident: 4 Dead, 9 Injured In Reversing BEST Vehicle Mishap In Mumbai

‘Aisa Nahi Ho Sakta’: Amitabh Bachchan Left Speechless As Kumar Mangalam Birla Opens Up About His Father’s Condition Before Joining Family Business On KBC 17

Ukraine Tried To Attack Putin’s Residence With 91 Drones, Reveals Russian Foreign Ministry, Zelensky Calls Accusations ‘Lies’

Who Was Nandini CM Married To? Gauri Fame Star’s Suicide Note Reveals Shocking Details Linked To Her Personal Life

Unnao Rape Case: ‘We Have Been Stripped Of Our Dignity’ Aishwarya Senger Reacts As SC Stays Delhi HC Verdict On Father Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Life Sentence

Kannada-Tamil TV Actor Nandini CM Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru; Note Mentions Pressure Over Career Choice

India Counters Pakistan On Minority Rights, Highlights ‘Horrific’ Record And ‘Systemic Victimisation’

‘24-Day Ultimatum’ For Trial Of Osman Hadi’s Killers: Inquilab Morcho Gets Impatient As Muhammad Yunus’ Government Faces Heat

After 19-Minute Viral MMS, Young College Couple’s Nude Video Gets Leaked Online, Screenshots Circulate On WhatsApp Groups Among College Peers

Who Is Anthony Joshua? Former World Heavyweight Champion Injured In Deadly Nigeria Car Crash, Two Dead | Watch

‘That Would NOT Be Good, I Was Angry About It’: Trump Reacts To Russia’s Claims Of Ukrainian Drone Attack While Meeting Netanyahu, Says Putin Informed Him During Phone Call

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘That Would NOT Be Good, I Was Angry About It’: Trump Reacts To Russia’s Claims Of Ukrainian Drone Attack While Meeting Netanyahu, Says Putin Informed Him During Phone Call

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘That Would NOT Be Good, I Was Angry About It’: Trump Reacts To Russia’s Claims Of Ukrainian Drone Attack While Meeting Netanyahu, Says Putin Informed Him During Phone Call
‘That Would NOT Be Good, I Was Angry About It’: Trump Reacts To Russia’s Claims Of Ukrainian Drone Attack While Meeting Netanyahu, Says Putin Informed Him During Phone Call
‘That Would NOT Be Good, I Was Angry About It’: Trump Reacts To Russia’s Claims Of Ukrainian Drone Attack While Meeting Netanyahu, Says Putin Informed Him During Phone Call
‘That Would NOT Be Good, I Was Angry About It’: Trump Reacts To Russia’s Claims Of Ukrainian Drone Attack While Meeting Netanyahu, Says Putin Informed Him During Phone Call

QUICK LINKS