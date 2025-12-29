‘Terrible Concealer Match Or Bruises?’: Trump’s ‘Painted Hands’ Go Viral On Social Media Again Following High-Profile Zelensky Meeting On Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

During the recent meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago, the diplomatic encounter was somewhat overshadowed by the posting of various pictures that attracted more people’s attention. In the pictures, Trump’s hands looked either discolored or ‘painted’ and this led to a fierce speculation among the users in the social media as to what was happening.

‘Mismatched Concealer’?

While some people thought the marks were due to mismatched concealer which was used to cover up bruising, others came up with the wildest theories ranging from marks caused by IVs to even health problems that are more serious. The strange look attracted a lot of viral comments on X and other social media, where a number of users were doubting the official story and mocking the way the discoloration looked.

The White House has stuck to its position and has called the rumors unfounded, the marks being a result of normal reasons. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has consistently used the term ‘man of the people’ for Trump, indicating that it is his frequent handshaking that is the cause of soft tissue irritation and …drugs in. Leavitt’s is the main line of reasoning here, and he assumes that the president’s taking of daily aspirin along with the extensive handshaking is the cause of any bruising or discoloration. White House doctor Dr. Sean Barbabella has even declared the president to be in ‘excellent health’, thus lessening the impact of the concerns created by the pictures. Still, the bandages and ‘painted’ hand patches appearing over and over again have kept the issue raging on the internet.

Trump’s Health Update

The issue has not been dropped by either critics or netizens, with some linking the marks to wider issues of Trump’s health and openness. The online discourse has ranged from funny conspiracy theories revolving around secret medical treatments to more profound considerations such as circulation problems or bruising caused by aging. The officials persist in giving harmless reasons, but the visual peculiarity of Trump’s hands in the course of such a major diplomatic event has guaranteed that the matter will still be discussed long after the actual meetings.

