LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > World > Will Pak Send Troops To Gaza? US Says It’s ‘Grateful’ For The Offer, No Final Decision Yet- What It Means For Pakistan

Will Pak Send Troops To Gaza? US Says It’s ‘Grateful’ For The Offer, No Final Decision Yet- What It Means For Pakistan

The US acknowledged Pakistan’s willingness to consider sending troops to Gaza for the proposed International Stabilisation Force but stressed no decision is made. Islamabad weighs strategic ties with the US against domestic backlash and regional risks.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Washington is “very grateful” to Pakistan. (Photo: X)
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Washington is “very grateful” to Pakistan. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 20, 2025 15:34:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Pak Send Troops To Gaza? US Says It’s ‘Grateful’ For The Offer, No Final Decision Yet- What It Means For Pakistan

The United States has acknowledged Pakistan’s offer to consider sending troops to Gaza as part of a proposed International Stabilisation Force (ISF), but stressed that no final decision has been taken. The development places Islamabad at the centre of a sensitive geopolitical debate with serious domestic and international consequences

You Might Be Interested In

What Did the US Say About Pakistan’s Offer?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Washington is “very grateful” to Pakistan for expressing willingness to consider participation in the ISF, a key component of President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan. However, Rubio made it clear that the US has not yet sought firm commitments from any country, including Pakistan, as key questions about the force’s mandate, funding and rules of engagement remain unresolved

What Is the International Stabilisation Force for Gaza?

The ISF is envisioned as a temporary multinational force aimed at maintaining security, supporting demilitarisation and assisting reconstruction in Gaza following a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The plan was endorsed by the United Nations Security Council in November, with Pakistan voting in favour, while Russia and China abstained

You Might Be Interested In

Pakistan’s Official Position So Far

Pakistan has clarified that no decision has been taken on contributing troops. Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said Islamabad is still weighing its options. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has also underlined Pakistan’s red lines, stating that while peacekeeping may be considered, disarming Hamas “is not our job”

Disarming Hamas: The Biggest Unanswered Question

One of the core concerns for potential troop-contributing countries is whether ISF forces would be expected to disarm Hamas. Rubio acknowledged that this uncertainty is making several nations cautious, as such a role could drag foreign troops into direct conflict and escalate risks on the ground

Pressure on Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir

Reuters reports suggest the Trump administration is pressing Pakistan to play a more active role, placing Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in a difficult position. While contributing troops could strengthen ties with Washington, backing away could strain relations with President Trump, with whom Munir has cultivated close engagement

Domestic Backlash and Political Risks at Home

Sending Pakistani troops to Gaza could trigger significant domestic unrest. Islamist parties and pro-Palestinian groups are strongly opposed to any US- or Israel-linked military mission. Analysts warn that participation in the ISF could spark protests and deepen political tensions, with critics accusing the military leadership of “doing Israel’s bidding”

What It Means for Pakistan

Pakistan’s decision will carry high stakes. Militarily, it has the capacity and experience for such a mission. Politically, however, the risks are considerable balancing strategic ties with the US against domestic public opinion and regional sensitivities. For now, Islamabad appears to be keeping its options open, as Washington works to clarify the structure and scope of the Gaza stabilisation force.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Violence: India, Bangladesh Army Chiefs In Direct Talks, Indian Missions In Dhaka Safe – Report

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 3:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: gaza peace planInternational Stabilisation ForcePakistan Gaza troopsUS Pakistan relations

RELATED News

Bangladesh Violence: India, Bangladesh Army Chiefs In Direct Talks, Indian Missions In Dhaka Safe – Report

Why Growing Anti-India Sentiment In Bangladesh Is Worrying India – Will Muhammad Yunus Delay Scheduled February Elections? Explained

Bangladesh Violence: 7 Taken Into Custody After Hindu Man Lynched

Who Was Dipu Chandra Das? Hindu Man Lynched in Bangladesh Over Alleged Blasphemy

Big Blow To Imran Khan, Ex-Pakistan PM, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years Jail In Toshakhana Corruption Case

LATEST NEWS

Afghanistan Makes Its Choices Clear, Kabul Reveals It Has Strong Relationship With India, ‘With Pakistan…’

Air India Express Removes Pilot From Duty After Alleged Assault At Delhi Airport, Airline Assures Full Probe

From World War 3 To Alien Contact: Baba Vanga Predictions For 2026 Will Leave You SHOCKED

Will Pak Send Troops To Gaza? US Says It’s ‘Grateful’ For The Offer, No Final Decision Yet- What It Means For Pakistan

New Insurance Rules: What Changes For Customers, Policy Holders Under Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Bill 2025 | Explained

Kim Woo Bin, Shin Min Ah Drop First Couple Photo Before Wedding, Spark Buzz: ‘Grateful For Warm Blessings’

T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped? BCCI Chairman Of Selectors Ajit Agarkar Explains

Mid-Air Misconduct: Pakistan Hockey Team Manager, Former Olympian Anjum Saeed, Offloaded Midway After Caught Smoking On Plane

‘Modern Terminals, Enhanced Capacity’: Inside India’s First Nature Themed Airport Terminal In Guwahati | Check Out Video

Radhika Apte recalls ‘Traumatic’ South Film Set Incident ‘They Wanted To Add More Padding On My Bum And Breast’

Will Pak Send Troops To Gaza? US Says It’s ‘Grateful’ For The Offer, No Final Decision Yet- What It Means For Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Pak Send Troops To Gaza? US Says It’s ‘Grateful’ For The Offer, No Final Decision Yet- What It Means For Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Pak Send Troops To Gaza? US Says It’s ‘Grateful’ For The Offer, No Final Decision Yet- What It Means For Pakistan
Will Pak Send Troops To Gaza? US Says It’s ‘Grateful’ For The Offer, No Final Decision Yet- What It Means For Pakistan
Will Pak Send Troops To Gaza? US Says It’s ‘Grateful’ For The Offer, No Final Decision Yet- What It Means For Pakistan
Will Pak Send Troops To Gaza? US Says It’s ‘Grateful’ For The Offer, No Final Decision Yet- What It Means For Pakistan

QUICK LINKS