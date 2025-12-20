LIVE TV
Home > World > Bangladesh Violence: India, Bangladesh Army Chiefs In Direct Talks, Indian Missions In Dhaka Safe – Report

India and Bangladesh army chiefs are in direct talks to ensure stability amid rising unrest in Dhaka, according to a report. Protests erupted following the death of anti-India leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Indian missions in Bangladesh remain under high-security vigilance amid escalating tensions.

India and Bangladesh coordinate as anti-India protests surge in Dhaka; security for Indian missions heightened. Photos: X.
India and Bangladesh coordinate as anti-India protests surge in Dhaka; security for Indian missions heightened. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 20, 2025 14:35:13 IST

The army chiefs of India and Bangladesh are in direct communication to maintain stability amid a recent surge of violence in Bangladesh. According to a CNN-News18 report, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman has assured his Indian counterpart that all Indian assets in Bangladesh remain secure. Indian officials have described this coordination as “a critical reassurance.”

What Led To Bangladesh Violence

The unrest follows the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a hardline anti-India figure linked to last year’s July uprising. Hadi died in a Singapore hospital on Thursday, a week after being shot by masked assailants in Dhaka.

His death has ignited nationwide protests, with several radical groups targeting media and cultural institutions. In Dhaka, offices of leading newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star were set ablaze, while the premises of left-leaning cultural organisation Udichi Shilpigoshthi were vandalised.

The situation has intensified concerns over Bangladesh’s internal security.

Also Read: Why Growing Anti-India Sentiment In Bangladesh Is Worrying India – Will Muhammad Yunus Delay Scheduled February Elections? Explained

Atempts To Target Indian High Commission

Reports suggest there were attempts to target the Indian High Commission and Indian officials amid the protests, prompting diplomatic intervention from New Delhi.

India recently summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner in New Delhi, Muhammad Riaz Hamidullah, to lodge a formal protest over threats to its mission in Dhaka and the inflammatory anti-India rhetoric by Bangladeshi political figures.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that India expects the interim government in Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Indian missions and personnel in line with international diplomatic obligations. The MEA reiterated that New Delhi “supports peace and stability in Bangladesh.”

Bangladesh Arrests 7 Following Lynching of Hindu Youth

In a separate but related incident, seven people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district, according to chief adviser Muhammad Yunus on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Sanatan Hindu, was reportedly beaten to death in Baluka, Mymensingh. In a post on X, Yunus stated:

“The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects in the beating murder of Dipu Chandra Das (27), a Sanatan Hindu youth, in Baluka, Mymensingh.”

Also Read: Bangladesh Protests: Dhaka On Edge As Activists Gather For Funeral Of Slain ‘Inqilab Moncho’ Leader Sharif Osman Bin Hadi; Security Heightened

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 2:35 PM IST
