Bangladesh Protests: Dhaka On Edge As Activists Gather For Funeral Of Slain ‘Inqilab Moncho’ Leader Sharif Osman Bin Hadi; Security Heightened

Bangladesh Protests: Activists of Inqilab Moncho assembled in Dhaka on Saturday for the funeral of their slain leader, Sharif Osman bin Hadi, as authorities stepped up security across key parts of the capital amid lingering tensions. Hadi’s funeral prayers are scheduled to be held at Manik Mia Avenue, near the national Parliament complex, at 2 PM local time. With large crowds expected, security forces have imposed movement restrictions and increased surveillance in the area to prevent unrest.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 20, 2025 11:26:23 IST

Bangladesh Protests: Activists of Inqilab Moncho assembled in Dhaka on Saturday for the funeral of their slain leader, Sharif Osman bin Hadi, as authorities stepped up security across key parts of the capital amid lingering tensions. Hadi’s funeral prayers are scheduled to be held at Manik Mia Avenue, near the national Parliament complex, at 2 pm local time. With large crowds expected, security forces have imposed movement restrictions and increased surveillance in the area to prevent unrest.

Heavy Security Ahead Of Funeral

Hadi, the convenor of Inqilab Moncho, was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area. He was airlifted to Singapore for advanced treatment on December 15 but succumbed to his injuries three days later.

Protests Erupt After Death

News of Hadi’s death triggered protests across Dhaka, with supporters demanding swift justice. Demonstrations intensified on Friday after his body was brought back to the capital. Although Inqilab Moncho leaders have urged followers to remain peaceful during the funeral, the situation in parts of the city remains tense.

Political Pressure Mounts On Interim Government

Amid the unrest, several civil society groups have called for the resignation of the home adviser, accusing the interim government of failing to maintain law and order. In a joint statement, 16 organisations expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation and urged immediate corrective steps.

Media bodies, including the Editors’ Council and the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh, also condemned recent attacks and vandalism at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, warning of growing threats to press freedom.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) alleged that the violence following Hadi’s killing was part of a broader attempt to destabilize the country ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for February. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the incidents pointed to a deliberate effort to push the nation towards chaos.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 11:25 AM IST
QUICK LINKS