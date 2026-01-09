Will Trump Take Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize? Here’s What President ‘Jokingly’ Said Amid US-Venezuela Tensions

US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy after saying it would be a “great honor” to take Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize, if she chose to offer it to him.

The remarks come amid heightened political tensions following the dramatic removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Trump Says It Would Be a ‘Great Honor’

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump confirmed that he is set to meet Machado next week and addressed reports that she was willing to give him her Nobel Prize.

“I’ve heard that she wants to do that,” Trump said. “That could be a great honor.”

While the comment appeared partly tongue-in-cheek, it quickly ignited debate over Trump’s role in Venezuela’s political upheaval and his long-standing desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Machado Dedicated Nobel Prize to Trump

Machado, 58, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2025 for keeping “the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness,” according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee. She dedicated the prize to Trump, praising his actions against what she described as Venezuela’s “narco-terrorist regime.”

She later reiterated that she was willing to personally hand over the award, saying Trump “deserved it” for his role in the US-led operation that led to Maduro’s capture.

Trump Questions Machado’s Ability to Lead Venezuela

Despite Machado’s public support, Trump has made it clear that he does not see her as Venezuela’s future leader.

“I think it would be very tough for her to be the leader,” Trump said. “She’s a very nice woman, but she doesn’t have the support or the respect within the country.”

His comments came shortly after Maduro was removed in a US military operation, a moment many believed would clear the way for Machado to take power.

Machado Sidelined After Maduro’s Removal

Machado and opposition leader Edmundo González were initially viewed as frontrunners to lead Venezuela following Maduro’s capture. However, she was sidelined in the aftermath, with reports suggesting her Nobel Prize win created friction with Trump, who has openly coveted the award.

According to reports, Trump officials were also skeptical about Machado’s ability to govern, believing the opposition lacked the structure to effectively take control.

‘Haven’t Spoken to Trump Since October,’ Says Machado

In a Fox News interview, Machado revealed that she has not spoken to Trump since October, the day her Nobel Prize was announced.

“I spoke with President Trump on October 10, the same day the prize was announced, but not since then,” she said.

Machado also confirmed she was unaware of the US operation to capture Maduro and has not returned to Venezuela since traveling to Norway to receive the award.

Why Trump Stepped Back From Supporting Machado

According to reports from The New York Times and The Washington Post, US intelligence assessments raised doubts about Machado’s ability to govern. Senior officials were reportedly frustrated by her repeated claims that Maduro was close to collapse.

Two White House sources told The Washington Post that Machado’s acceptance of the Nobel Prize was viewed by Trump as the “ultimate sin,” costing her his political backing.

“If she had turned it down and said, ‘This belongs to Donald Trump,’ she’d be the president of Venezuela today,” one source claimed.

Interim Government Takes Shape in Venezuela

For now, Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s vice president, has assumed the role of interim president. US officials reportedly see her as a more practical option, particularly due to her ties with global oil executives.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has cautioned that democratic change in Venezuela will not happen overnight, stressing that US national interests remain the priority.

As Trump prepares to meet Machado, questions continue to swirl over her political future and whether her Nobel Peace Prize will remain hers.

While Trump’s comments may have been made jokingly, they underline the complex power dynamics shaping post-Maduro Venezuela and Washington’s evolving strategy in the region.

