Will Trump's Endorsement Decide Cornyn vs Paxton? Money, MAGA, And The May 26 Texas Showdown

Will Trump’s Endorsement Decide Cornyn vs Paxton? Money, MAGA, And The May 26 Texas Showdown

Texas Republicans head to a high-stakes May 26 runoff between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton, as Trump’s expected endorsement looms. Big money, grassroots energy, and party unity will shape November’s showdown.

Will Trump’s Endorsement Decide Cornyn vs Paxton?
Will Trump’s Endorsement Decide Cornyn vs Paxton?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 5, 2026 00:16:35 IST

Will Trump’s Endorsement Decide Cornyn vs Paxton? Money, MAGA, And The May 26 Texas Showdown

Texas GOP Runoff Showdown After March 3 Primary

Republican runoffs in Texas are bigger than anywhere else – because everything in Texas is bigger. After the March 3, 2026 primary, Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton are set to face off in an intense showdown that has drawn national attention to President Donald Trump.

Cornyn gained momentum after delivering a stronger-than-expected performance, and Trump’s advisers now expect an endorsement to arrive “soon.” Senate Majority Leader John Thune is working behind the scenes to unify the party and prevent a costly and divisive battle ahead of the November elections.

This is no quiet primary cleanup. Before the vote, Trump praised Cornyn, Paxton, and Rep. Wesley Hunt as “excellent people” and “friends,” but stopped short of issuing a formal endorsement. Remaining neutral is becoming increasingly difficult.

Will Trump step in to tip the scales, or allow Texas Republicans to settle the contest on their own? In this runoff, one endorsement could draw the loudest applause – and possibly decide the race.

Will Trump’s Endorsement Decide Cornyn vs Paxton? Money, MAGA, And The May 26 Texas Showdown

Primary Results & Runoff Trigger

Candidate Vote Share Status
John Cornyn 41.9% Advances to runoff
Ken Paxton 40.7% Advances to runoff
Wesley Hunt ~13.5% Eliminated

Note: Since no candidate crossed the 50% threshold required to win outright, a runoff election is scheduled for May 26, 2026.

Paxton’s Response And Campaign Messaging

Ken Paxton remains steadfast in his position. He dismissed claims that a Trump endorsement would give John Cornyn an advantage, energizing his supporters with the statement, “Texas is not for sale.” The message? This runoff will be decided in Texas, not Washington, D.C. Texas will be the battleground.

Cornyn, meanwhile, is preparing to launch his next attack. He has labeled Paxton as political “dead weight,” arguing that nominating him as the Republican candidate could endanger crucial House seats for the party in the upcoming November election.

The grassroots warrior and the establishment veteran are both maintaining their momentum. The Texas runoff will ultimately reveal which candidate gains the upper hand through strategy, messaging, and voter turnout.

What Is The Financial Battle And Voter Strategy

  • Cornyn and allies: Over $100 million spent, showcasing a massive financial advantage.

  • Paxton and allies: Approximately $5 million spent, relying more on grassroots energy than big spending.

  • Runoff strategy:

    • Paxton is counting on highly motivated conservative activists turning out again.

    • Both campaigns are aggressively courting supporters of Wesley Hunt, who finished third in the primary.

What Are The General Election Outlook?

The runoff winner will face Democratic nominee James Talarico on November 3, 2026, after the Republican primaries are complete. The political contest between establishment forces and insurgent wings within the Red and Blue parties has reached a critical point. The outcome of the election will determine whether Texas remains a Republican stronghold or experiences an unexpected political shift. The final decision will come in November.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 12:16 AM IST
