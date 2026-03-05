Will Trump’s Endorsement Decide Cornyn vs Paxton? Money, MAGA, And The May 26 Texas Showdown

Texas GOP Runoff Showdown After March 3 Primary
Republican runoffs in Texas are bigger than anywhere else – because everything in Texas is bigger. After the March 3, 2026 primary, Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton are set to face off in an intense showdown that has drawn national attention to President Donald Trump.
Cornyn gained momentum after delivering a stronger-than-expected performance, and Trump’s advisers now expect an endorsement to arrive “soon.” Senate Majority Leader John Thune is working behind the scenes to unify the party and prevent a costly and divisive battle ahead of the November elections.
This is no quiet primary cleanup. Before the vote, Trump praised Cornyn, Paxton, and Rep. Wesley Hunt as “excellent people” and “friends,” but stopped short of issuing a formal endorsement. Remaining neutral is becoming increasingly difficult.
Will Trump step in to tip the scales, or allow Texas Republicans to settle the contest on their own? In this runoff, one endorsement could draw the loudest applause – and possibly decide the race.
Primary Results & Runoff Trigger
|Candidate
|Vote Share
|Status
|John Cornyn
|41.9%
|Advances to runoff
|Ken Paxton
|40.7%
|Advances to runoff
|Wesley Hunt
|~13.5%
|Eliminated
Note: Since no candidate crossed the 50% threshold required to win outright, a runoff election is scheduled for May 26, 2026.
Paxton’s Response And Campaign Messaging
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.