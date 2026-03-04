Iran’s NSC Chief Ali Larijani Slams Trump And Netanyahu’s ‘Clownish Antics,’ Accuses Them Of Dragging American People Into An Unfair War

LIVE TV
Iran’s NSC chief Ali Larijani slammed Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu over the US-Israel strikes that killed Ayatollah Khamenei.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 4, 2026 21:36:50 IST

Iran’s NSC chief Ali Larijani, in a fresh statement, has taken a brutal dig at US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. 

Ali Larijani Slams Trump, Netanyahu

“Mr. Trump, with Netanyahu’s clownish antics, dragged the American people into an unfair war with Iran. Now let him do the math: with over 500 American troops killed (in these past few days), is it still “America First,” or “Israel First”?  The saga continues. The martyrdom of Imam Khamenei will exact a heavy price from you. God willing.”

Trump Claims Iran’s Navy, Air Force Destroyed

US President Donald Trump claimed his administration’s military campaign against Iran wiped out the country’s air force and navy.

“We’re doing very well,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday, standing next to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz before their meeting.

“They have no navy; it’s been knocked out. They have no air force; it’s been knocked out. They have no air detection—that’s gone too,” he said.

This all happened on the fourth day of US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Meanwhile, Tehran shut down the Strait of Hormuz and kept launching missiles and drones at US and allied forces across the Gulf.

Trump admitted he ordered the attack last Saturday because he “had a feeling” Iran would strike first, with nuclear talks going nowhere. When a reporter asked if Israel pushed him into attacking Iran, Trump shot back, “No, actually, I might have forced their hand.”

Strait of Hormuz Closed

Iran’s state media confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, died in a joint American-Israeli operation targeting Iran on Saturday.

The Iranian government declared 40 days of national mourning. The attack that killed Khamenei was part of a broader US-Israeli campaign to topple Iran’s Islamic regime.

Israel’s military said several high-ranking Iranian security officials were killed too, including the defence minister, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the secretary of the Iranian Security Council, who was one of Khamenei’s top advisers.

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 9:36 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS