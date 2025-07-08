LIVE TV
Home > World > Wisconsin Supreme Court Greenlights Ban on Conversion Therapy

Wisconsin Supreme Court Greenlights Ban on Conversion Therapy

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that a legislative committee illegally blocked the state’s conversion therapy ban, handing Gov. Evers more control over agency rules. The decision also affects laws on environmental and health protections, while igniting a power struggle with GOP lawmakers.

Wisconsin's Supreme Court has cleared the way for a statewide conversion therapy ban and curbed legislative power
Wisconsin's Supreme Court has cleared the way for a statewide conversion therapy ban and curbed legislative power, effectively strengthening Gov. Evers' authority over agency rules.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 21:52:48 IST

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the path for a statewide ban on conversion therapy, ruling that a legislative committee overstepped its authority in blocking the measure, The Associated Press reported. 

The landmark 4-3 decision marks a significant shift in the power balance between the governor and the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature, the report said.

What the Court Ruling Means

According to the report, the court found that the Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules, a GOP-led body, acted unconstitutionally by blocking rules issued by state agencies, including the ban on conversion therapy.

The ruling provides Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, with greater ability to implement agency rules with the power of law.

Stressing that Tuesday’s ruling was “very significant,” Evers said it will prevent a handful of legislators from holding rules hostage without explanation or action and bringing gridlock throughout state government,” as reported by the AP.

What Is Conversion Therapy?

Conversion therapy is the process of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. According to the AP report, conversion therapy is prohibited in 23 US states and DC and more than a dozen local governments in Wisconsin have already enacted bans.

The state therapist licensing board had defined the practice as unprofessional conduct in April 2024, but it was twice blocked by the legislative committee, the report further said. 

Although the case involved conversion therapy, it touches on regulations linked to environmental protections, public health, and vaccine mandates.

Environmental groups, such as Midwest Environmental Advocates’ Wilkin Gibart, welcomed the ruling, terming it a step to put into place legislation already enacted by the Legislature. 

Sharp Conservative Dissent 

Meanwhile, Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn termed the ruling “lacking in legal analysis” even as Justice Rebecca Bradley warned that it confers “unchecked” lawmaking authority to the executive branch, according to AP.

Despite resistance, the liberal majority stated that the Legislature had trespassed against the constitution by trying a “legislative veto” that only the governor can.

ALSO READ: 10 Arrested Over ‘Planned Ambush’ on Texas Immigration Detention Center, Officer Wounded

More News

