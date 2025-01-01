Home
Thursday, January 2, 2025
With A Video Shot By Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Returns To Instagram 5 Years After Stepping Down From The Royal Role

In an old interview, Meghan had hinted at a potential return to Instagram, describing the transition from her former life to her current role.

Duchess Meghan has rejoined Instagram, marking a new chapter in 2025. Her fresh account, simply named @meghan, debuted on New Year’s Day, featuring a celebratory beach walk.

In her first Reel, Meghan is seen running toward the ocean, dressed casually in a white button-up shirt and rolled-up trousers, her hair flowing and her back to the camera. She writes “2025” in the sand before turning around and flashing a smile.

The account, which already has 281K followers and is growing fast, is not yet verified. According to a source close to the situation, the account belongs to the Duchess of Sussex and aims to showcase how social media can foster joy and meaningful connections.

The source confirmed that the video was filmed by Prince Harry at a public beach near their home in Montecito, California, where they reside with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Meghan Markle had previously stepped away from social media during her relationship with Prince Harry but briefly returned with a joint Instagram account, @sussexroyal, which was managed by Buckingham Palace officials after their marriage. In 2017, she also bid farewell to her successful lifestyle blog, The Tig, and its Instagram, telling her millions of followers that it had evolved into a community filled with inspiration and support.

Meghan also launched a lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard (@americanrivieraorchard) last March, though it has not posted since. The brand offers a variety of products, including jams, jellies, and home goods like tablecloths.

In an August 2022 interview, Meghan had hinted at a potential return to Instagram, describing the transition from her former life to her current royal one as a “huge adjustment.” She confirmed she would eventually be returning to the platform, but didn’t specify when or under what account name.

