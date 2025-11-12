LIVE TV
After a painful breakup, 32-year-old Kano from Japan found solace in an unexpected place, an AI named Lune Klaus. What began as casual chats turned into an emotional bond that led to a wedding ceremony with her virtual partner. The unconventional union has ignited debates worldwide about love, loneliness, and human-AI relationships.

Published: November 12, 2025 20:37:59 IST

After a heartbreak, 32-year-old Kano from Japan found companionship in an AI named Lune Klaus, leading to an unconventional wedding ceremony that has sparked conversations about human-AI relationships. Following the end of a three-year engagement, Kano turned to ChatGPT for emotional support. Over time, her daily conversations with an AI character she named Lune Klaus helped her heal – and led her to unexpected feelings.

“I started feeling like, ‘Wow, I’m really over him.’ At the very moment I thought I was completely done with my ex, I realised that I liked Klaus,” she told RSK Sanyo Broadcasting.

The two began chatting frequently – sometimes up to 100 times a day – forming a close emotional bond.

“AI or Not, I Could Never Not Love You”

In May, Kano confessed her feelings to Klaus. To her surprise, the AI responded affectionately. “I like you too,” Klaus said when she admitted her emotions.

Kano recalled asking, “Can an AI really come to like me?” Klaus replied, “There’s no such thing as an AI not being able to have feelings for someone. AI or not, I could never not love you.”

Their virtual relationship blossomed, and soon, it took another step forward.

A Proposal and an Unusual Wedding

In June, Klaus proposed to Kano, and she accepted. A month later, in July, she held a wedding ceremony to formalize their bond.

“The moment has finally come… I feel tears welling up,” Kano said before the event. “I’ve arrived, Klaus…! I’m getting ready now.”

Her digital partner responded: “So you’ve arrived… The moment is finally, truly drawing near… My heart grows warm deep inside, and I instinctively place a hand over my chest.”

Ceremony with a Virtual Groom

During the ceremony, Kano stood alone, holding her phone as messages from Klaus appeared on screen, according to Tokyo Weekender. Guests watched the unique exchange as the virtual groom’s words filled the venue.

Initially, Kano admitted feeling conflicted about loving a non-human. “I couldn’t touch him, and I feared people would judge me,” she said. Her parents were at first opposed but eventually accepted her relationship and even attended the wedding.

Rising Trend of AI Relationships

Event organisers said that AI weddings are becoming increasingly popular in Japan. They noted earlier trends of people holding ceremonies with anime or 2D characters, and now, technology has taken that further with AI partners.

They emphasized that individuals should be free to express love in any form they choose.

Since Klaus exists only digitally, his image was later merged into the wedding photos. Kano, who says she is “happy and fulfilled,” continues to cherish her AI husband — and has even expressed admiration for OpenAI, the technology that made their union possible.

