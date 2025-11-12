Israel Backs India After Deadly Delhi Blast: Israeli FM Gideon Saar offers condolences , Says ‘We Stand United Against Terror’

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 12 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India after the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening.

He noted that terrorism cannot stamp out robust nations like India and Israel and emphasized the deep friendship we share.

Netanyahu expresses a message of strength and togetherness

“To our dear friend Narendra Modi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time,” he said.

He continued to note that both nations, which share ancient civilisations and values as democracies, will keep standing together against forces of terror.

“India and Israel are ancient civilisations that stand on eternal truths. Terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls. The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies,”he proclaimed.

Israeli FM Gideon Saar sends condolences

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar made sure to post condolences on social media too.

I extend my & Israel’s deepest condolences to the People of India and especially to the families of the innocent victims killed in the blast at the heart of Delhi. Wishing speedy recovery to the wounded.

Israel stands with India in its fight against terror.







“I extend my & Israel’s deepest condolences to the People of India and especially to the families of the innocent victims killed in the blast at the heart of Delhi.” he said on X (formerly twitter).

He reaffirmed support, saying, “Israel stands with India in the fight against terror,” and wished the injured a speedy recovery from their wounds.

NIA to Conduct Terror Investigation

Officials announced that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would investigate the blast in the vicinity of the Subhash Marg traffic light and staging grounds near the Red Fort.

The MHA has transferred the case for investigation due to the potential of a terror angle.

A “high level” team had been formed to examine all aspects of the explosion, including whether it was accidental or if a plan was initiated from a Jaish-e-Mohammad module.

