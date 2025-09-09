LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Won't End Well': US Official Threatens India Over Russian Trade – More Tariffs Incoming?

‘Won’t End Well’: US Official Threatens India Over Russian Trade – More Tariffs Incoming?

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro warned India to agree to fairer trade terms or face consequences, accusing it of high tariffs and profiteering from Russian oil. He also attacked BRICS as dependent on U.S. markets, sparking online backlash. Trump has doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50%.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 9, 2025 14:11:57 IST

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro on Monday said India needs to agree to fairer trade terms with the United States or face serious consequences. Speaking on Real America’s Voice, Navarro accused India of hiding behind what he called the “Maharajah of tariffs” and warned that the country’s growing energy ties with Russia could create big problems.

“They have the highest tariffs of any major country against the United States. We must address that,” Navarro said. He added that before the Ukraine war, India barely imported Russian oil, but now it is taking advantage of cheap crude. According to him, this means American taxpayers end up spending more money on the conflict.

US Official Warns India

Navarro compared India with U.S. allies like the European Union, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Indonesia, which he said have moved closer to Washington through trade agreements. “India has to come around. If not, it risks siding with Russia and China, and that won’t end well,” he warned.

He also linked India’s oil imports to global security, arguing that “the road to peace partly runs through New Delhi.” Navarro insisted India, as well as Europe, should stop buying Russian oil. On China, he said the U.S. has placed tariffs of over 50% on imports, calling trade diplomacy with Beijing “Kabuki” that only worked with trust in President Trump.

Peter Navarro’s criticism was not only aimed at India. In another TV appearance, the White House trade advisor attacked the BRICS group, which expanded to 10 members after Indonesia joined in 2025, saying their economies rely heavily on selling to the U.S. “When they export to America, it’s like vampires sucking our blood with unfair trade practices,” he said. Navarro also argued that BRICS members “historically hate and fight each other,” predicting the bloc would collapse without U.S. markets.

Accuses China of Acting Like a Vampire

This is not the first time Navarro used the “vampire” comparison. Earlier in the year, he claimed that if China could no longer “suck American blood,” it would target the UK and the European Union instead.

Navarro’s sharp remarks have triggered online criticism. A recent post where he accused India of buying Russian oil only to make profits and “fueling Russia’s war machine” was flagged by X’s community notes. The fact-check sparked a clash with Elon Musk, who defended the feature, saying: “On this platform, the people decide the narrative. Community Notes corrects everyone, no exceptions.”

His repeated attacks on India come as President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Indian goods by another 25% on August 27, doubling them to 50%. The White House described the move as punishment for India’s oil trade with Russia, while broader trade talks remain stuck.

Also Read: Who is Peter Navarro? Trump Aide Who Called India ‘Laundromat for Kremlin,’ Justified Tariffs with Casteist Slur

Tags: indiaus

