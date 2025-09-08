Ukrainian President Zelensky Sides With Donald Trump On Tariffs Against India, Here’s What He Said

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed support for US tariffs on countries such as India, even as New Delhi intensifies its diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

“I think the idea to put tariffs on the country who are continuing to make deals with Russia is the right idea,” Zelensky said in an interview. The comment came in response to a question about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where he was seen alongside the leaders of China and Russia.

Trump Administration Prepares New Sanctions Against Russia

The comments come at a time when Trump said his administration will expand sanctions on Russia. This is taking place even after Trump and Putin met last month in Alaska.

US President Donald Trump, while speaking to reporters on Sunday, confirmed that his administration is ready to impose further sanctions against Russia.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett also suggested that additional measures were coming, specifically naming India as an example.

“At the National Economic Council, we are responsible for making sure that sanctions get enforced and that people who are helping Russia with their war against Ukraine—for example, what India has been doing by buying Russian oil – that we’re ready to respond to them economically,” Hassett said after Russian military strikes on Ukraine.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of talk today and tomorrow about the level of sanctions and the timing of sanctions,” he added.

India’s Push for Ukraine Peace Talks

Despite being mentioned as a possible target of US tariffs, India has ramped up its diplomatic outreach aimed at ending the war.

Last month, PM Modi spoke with President Zelensky. The two leaders discussed the prospects for peace. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha.

“Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine,” Modi posted on X after his first conversation with Zelensky.

