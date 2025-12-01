LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > World > World AIDS Day 2025: Themes, Prevention, Symptoms & Support for HIV Patients

World AIDS Day 2025: Themes, Prevention, Symptoms & Support for HIV Patients

World AIDS Day 2025 is observed on December 1 to spread awareness about HIV/AIDS, highlight this year’s theme “Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response,” and promote prevention, symptoms, testing, and support for HIV patients.

World AIDS Day 2025: Themes, Prevention, Symptoms & Support for HIV Patients

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 1, 2025 10:20:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

World AIDS Day 2025: Themes, Prevention, Symptoms & Support for HIV Patients

World AIDS Day occurs on December 1 to honour those who have died of AIDS and to provide support for those living with the virus. The World Health Organization and the worldwide population celebrate this day together.

Theme of 2025: “Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response”

On December 1st every year, the global health community observes World AIDS Day to highlight the need for collaborative efforts globally to prevent HIV transmission and improve access to treatment, along with unity as we move forward through the recent crisis in funding for HIV prevention & treatment along with challenges regarding social stigma.

How to Prevent HIV Transmission

HIV is transmitted via sexual intercourse without a condom, sharing contaminated needles & coming into contact with infected fluid from an HIV positive mother.

To reduce the risk of getting HIV:

  • Use a condom when having sex.
  • Don’t share needles or syringes.
  • Ensure that your blood transfusion is done within a health care facility that guarantees safe practises.

If you are pregnant & have HIV disease, obtain proper medical treatment.

By using modern medicines, especially anti-retroviral therapy (ART), there is a significant reduction in the chance of transmitting HIV to others. ART allows both HIV+ individuals to live long & healthy lives and decreases the risk of transmission.

Symptoms of HIV Infection & Why early testing is Important

Symptoms of the infection are usually vague. There can be some mild symptoms like: fever, the most extreme fatigue, sore throat, rash and enlarged lymph nodes. Regular HIV testing allows for early diagnosis which ultimately leads to a much better quality of health for all who are affected by the disease.

Support for the Treatment, Care and Stigmatisation of People Living with HIV

World Aids Day allows everyone to express their support towards all people that are infected with the Virus. There are many ways to offer support to those living with the virus- through medical, therapeutic, emotional and other supportive services. Through various forms of social support and by ensuring that people see their health care provider regularly, people living with HIV are able to achieve a greater quality of life and dignity as they move forward with their health.

This article is for informational and educational purposes only. It should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a certified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment, or health-related decisions.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 10:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AIDS factsAIDS symptomsDecember 1 AIDS Dayglobal HIV campaignHIV AIDS awarenessHIV educationHIV prevention methodsHIV stigma awarenessHIV testingHIV treatment and carehome-hero-pos-14support for HIV patientsUNAIDSWHO AIDS DayWorld AIDS Day 2025World AIDS Day theme 2025

RELATED News

Donald Trump Gives Ultimatum To Nicolas Maduro, Says Call Went ‘Badly’: Is The US All Set To Strike Venezuela Now?

Is Trump Facing Health Issues? Viral Mar-a-Lago Photo Sparks Calls For MRI Results,Triggers Comparisons With Biden

Marco Rubio Calls US-Ukraine Talks In Florida ‘Very Productive’ As Peace Efforts Continue

What Is Two-State Solution? Pope Leo Says It’s The Only Way To End Israel-Palestine Conflict Amid Gaza War

Is Elon Musk’s Partner Half-Indian? Musk Confirms Shivon Zilis’ Indian Roots On Nikhil Kamath Podcast, Talks About Son’s Middle Name ‘Sekhar’

LATEST NEWS

Markets Open Strong: Nifty 50 Hits All-Time High as Investor Confidence Surges

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Puja Vidhi, Parana Muhurat And Vrat Katha That Freed A Father From Narak

BCCI Conducts Sudden Review Meeting With Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar Before 2nd ODI

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

World AIDS Day 2025: Themes, Prevention, Symptoms & Support for HIV Patients

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01.12.2025): Monday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket  – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF Evacuates Last Batch Of Over 300 Indians Stranded In Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI Century Brings Heartfelt Reactions From His Brother Vikas And Sister Bhawna

December Crypto Market Turbulence: Bitcoin, Ether Slide As Traders Brace For Volatility And Key Support Levels

World AIDS Day 2025: Themes, Prevention, Symptoms & Support for HIV Patients

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

World AIDS Day 2025: Themes, Prevention, Symptoms & Support for HIV Patients

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

World AIDS Day 2025: Themes, Prevention, Symptoms & Support for HIV Patients
World AIDS Day 2025: Themes, Prevention, Symptoms & Support for HIV Patients
World AIDS Day 2025: Themes, Prevention, Symptoms & Support for HIV Patients
World AIDS Day 2025: Themes, Prevention, Symptoms & Support for HIV Patients

QUICK LINKS