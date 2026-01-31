LIVE TV
Home > World > World’s First ‘Gold Street’ Coming Up In Dubai, 1,000+ Retailers To Be Housed – Here’s All You Need to Know

Under the Dubai Gold Street plan, the aim is to bring all aspects of gold commerce under one roof by building a gold street in the Deira district of Dubai.

Dubai Gold Street (Photo: AI generated)
Dubai Gold Street (Photo: AI generated)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Published: January 31, 2026 17:17:36 IST

Dubai has officially unveiled its plan for the world’s first “Gold Street” on January 27. Ithra Dubai, the developer announced the plan of the launch of the new Dubai Gold District in Deira. The project will likely feature gold elements, including a street lined with gold.

The development is designed to be for the global gold trade, hosting over 1,000 retailers across gold, jewellery, perfumery, cosmetics, and lifestyle sectors. Major brands such as Tanishq, Jawhara Jewellery, Al Romaizan, and Malabar Gold and Diamonds will feature on the street, while Joyalukkas, a well-known jewellery retailer, has already announced a 24,000-square-foot flagship store, set to become its largest in the Middle East.

What is Dubai’s ‘Gold Street’ plan?

Under the Dubai Gold Street plan, the aim is to bring all aspects of gold commerce under one roof by building a gold street in the Deira district of Dubai. Details of the development of the Gold Street will be revealed in phases.

According to reports, in 2024–25, the UAE exported approximately $53.41 billion worth of gold, making it the world’s second-largest physical gold trading destination. Countries such as Switzerland, the United Kingdom, India, Hong Kong, and Türkiye were among its key trading partners.

How Gold Street blends heritage with new opportunities?

The Chief Executive Officer of Ithra Dubai, Issam Galadari, expressed the rich heritage and value of the district. He said Deira “brings together heritage, scale, and opportunity,” creating an ecosystem that serves global markets while celebrating Dubai’s historic ties to gold.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, highlighted gold as a key factor that has helped make Dubai a global superstar. He stated that gold is “deeply woven into the cultural and commercial fabric of Dubai,” symbolising the emirate’s prosperity and enduring spirit of enterprise. He further added that the Gold District will mark a defining moment in Dubai’s evolution as a global hub for commerce and tourism.

While details of the project remain under wraps, developers said the Gold Street is designed to blend seamlessly with Dubai’s existing commercial and cultural landscape, rather than stand alone.

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 5:17 PM IST
Tags: Deira district of DubaiDubai Gold Street plangold commerceGold Street

