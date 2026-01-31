India Has Been A Cradle Of A Flourishing Civilization: MoS (MEA) Kirti Vardhan Singh

While addressing a gathering at the inauguration ceremony of India-Arab Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture, Minister of State (MoS) (MEA), Kirti Vardhan Singh, has said that India believes in the timeless philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam-the world is one family’.

“This belief has guided our interactions with nations and civilizations across history, including our deep and enduring relationship with the Arab world. Since time immemorial, India has been a cradle of a flourishing civilization, closely connected with Arab countries through land and maritime routes. Indian spices, cotton, technology, instruments, ideas, philosophy, art, and architecture travelled across continents for thousands of years, fostering mutual exchange and understanding,” said Singh.

“Today, the nations of the Arab League form part of India’s extended neighbourhood. India’s unwavering commitment to deepening engagement with the region, our shared perspectives on major international developments, and our strong economic and commercial ties together form the bedrock of India–Arab relations. Most of India’s external trade passes through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden. Indian investments across Arab countries are substantial, and our trade relations have truly withstood the test of time,” adds Singh.

“Arab nations supply nearly 60% of India’s crude oil imports and over 50% of our fertilizer requirements, making this partnership both robust and indispensable. Furthermore, over nine million members of the Indian diaspora call the Arab League nations their home. They play a vital role in the region’s development, progress, and prosperity, serving as a living bridge between our societies. Indian companies have invested nearly USD 40 billion in Arab countries, generating thousands of jobs, adding significant value to local economies, and promoting exports,” informs Singh, while speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of India-Arab Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.

The chamber would facilitate business matchmaking, policy dialogues, and joint ventures across sectors like energy, agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure, leveraging Arab markets’ strategic gateways to global opportunities.

