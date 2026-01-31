LIVE TV
Home > India > India Reaffirms Support For Venezuelan People: PM Modi Speaks To Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, Pledges Stronger Partnership To Scale ‘New Heights’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, agreeing to strengthen India-Venezuela ties. The conversation comes after former President Nicolas Maduro was captured in a US operation. India has expressed concern, emphasized peaceful resolution, and continues to support its citizens in Venezuela.

Modi, Rodriguez Agree to Deepen Bilateral Partnership (Image: L, ANI : R, X)
Modi, Rodriguez Agree to Deepen Bilateral Partnership (Image: L, ANI : R, X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 31, 2026 00:40:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, and both leaders agreed to strengthen the bilateral partnership between their countries. Sharing the update on X on Friday, Modi said that “Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodriguez. We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead.”

The conversation comes after the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month. On January 4, the Ministry of External Affairs had responded to developments in Venezuela, calling it a matter of “deep concern” and noting that the evolving situation is being closely monitored.

India Calls for Peaceful Resolution and Stability

“India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region. The Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance,” the statement further noted.

Recently, Venezuela’s military and police forces publicly pledged their loyalty to interim President Delcy Rodriguez, consolidating her hold on power after the dramatic removal of former President Maduro. During a ceremony held on January 28 at the Military Academy of the Bolivarian Army in Caracas, senior defense and security officials rallied behind Rodriguez. Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino said, “We swear absolute loyalty and subordination.”

Venezuelan Military Pledges Loyalty to Rodriguez

He presented Rodriguez with symbolic military regalia, underscoring her recognition as commander-in-chief. Since assuming the presidency, Rodriguez has taken steps such as the release of political prisoners previously detained under Maduro and has sought to manage Venezuela’s relations with international actors.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended President Donald Trump’s military operation that led to Maduro’s capture, telling lawmakers it removed a major national security threat in the Western Hemisphere. The US launched a “large-scale strike” on January 3, which captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were flown out of the country and indicted on charges of “drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies” in the Southern District of New York.

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 12:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: home-hero-pos-12indialatest newsvenezuela

