World’s Most Expensive School Is Located In This Country, Has Students From 60 Countries, Annual Fees Will Leave You Shocked, It Is…

India is known for having some of the most prestigious private schools in the world, including the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, one of the country’s top institutions. But very few people know that the world’s most expensive school is actually located in Switzerland, and its annual fees run into crores.

According to several reports, the world’s most expensive school is Institut Le Rosey, a private boarding school in Rolle, Switzerland. Established in 1880 by Paul-Émile Carnal, Le Rosey is one of the oldest and most exclusive institutions in the world. It attracts students from around 60 countries and is often referred to as the “School of Kings” because many members of royal families have studied there.

The school has a very unique setup because it operates on two campuses. Its summer campus is located on the beautiful lakeside in Rolle, while the winter campus is in the scenic mountains of Gstaad. This allows students to study in two completely different environments every year. Le Rosey has around 450 students between the ages of 8 and 18, and offers a dual curriculum in both English and French.

The school is known for its long list of distinguished alumni, including princes from Spain, Egypt, Belgium, Iran, and Greece. Many wealthy families from across the world send their children to this school because of its global reputation, multicultural environment, and high standard of education.

Institut Le Rosey is also famous for its extremely high fees. As per various reports, the school charges over Rs 1 crore per year for senior students. The boarding and tuition fee for seniors is about $133,000, which is more than Rs 1.16 crore. For junior students, the annual fee starts at CHF 87,000 and goes up to CHF 119,000 for seniors, depending on the program.

