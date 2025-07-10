‘Wrap It Up’: Visibly Annoyed Donald Trump Pressures Mauritanian President To End Speech At White House

During a meeting on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump grew visibly impatient while Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani spoke about investment prospects and rare earth minerals. The interaction took place amid a three-day summit focused on commercial opportunities with five African leaders.

Donald Trump Rushes to End Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani’s Speech

As Ghazouani spoke for approximately seven minutes, Trump increasingly signaled his desire to conclude the remarks. The New Republic characterized Trump’s reaction as a “wrap-it-up gesture.” Ghazouani acknowledged the cue, saying, “I don’t want to spend too much time on this.”

“@POTUS is already working very hard in favor of peace throughout the world with no distinction, no regard to what continent it’s on… and our world needs more peace,” says Mauritania President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. pic.twitter.com/J6nUuGP6zq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 9, 2025

Interrupting shortly after, Trump said, “But I appreciate it very much. I appreciate it. Maybe we’re gonna have to go a little bit quicker than this because we have a whole schedule. If I could just ask, you know, your name and your country, would be great. Thank you, please.”

Donald Trump Invites African Leaders to Discuss Commercial Ties

Trump had invited the presidents of Mauritania, Liberia, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, and Gabon to participate in the summit, aiming to explore “commercial opportunities” between the United States and these African nations.

During the same day, Trump complimented Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on his English proficiency. “Where did you, where did you learn to speak so beautifully? Where were you educated? Where? In Liberia?” Trump asked.

Boakai replied, “Yes, Sir.”

Trump responded, “Well, that’s very interesting. That’s beautiful English. I have people at this table can’t speak nearly as well.”

The comment drew criticism and mockery online, as English is the official language of Liberia, making Trump’s compliment seem out of touch to many observers.

Donald Trump Promises Shift From Aid to Trade in Meeting With West African Leaders

Trump also pledged to shift US policy towards Africa from aid to trade during hsi meeting with West African leaders at the White House on Wednesday, as the region continues to grapple with the effects of sweeping American aid cuts.

“I see great economic potential in Africa,” Trump said, as the presidents of Liberia, Senegal, Gabon, Mauritania, and Guinea-Bissau highlighted their countries’ rich natural resources and expressed gratitude to the US leader.

They also thanked Trump for his role in helping resolve the long-standing conflict between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Trump described the nations present as “very vibrant places with very valuable land, great minerals, and great oil deposits, and wonderful people,”

