‘Wrap It Up’: Visibly Annoyed Donald Trump Pressures Mauritanian President To End Speech At White House

US President Donald Trump grew visibly impatient as Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani spoke about investment prospects and rare earth minerals during a White House summit on Wednesday. As Ghazouani’s remarks stretched on, Trump gestured for him to wrap up, eventually cutting in to speed things along. The summit, attended by five West African leaders, aimed to boost commercial ties amid shifting US policy from aid to trade.

Donald Trump cuts off Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani's speech at White House summit with African leaders, urges quicker remarks. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 10:07:26 IST

During a meeting on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump grew visibly impatient while Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani spoke about investment prospects and rare earth minerals. The interaction took place amid a three-day summit focused on commercial opportunities with five African leaders.

Donald Trump Rushes to End Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani’s Speech

As Ghazouani spoke for approximately seven minutes, Trump increasingly signaled his desire to conclude the remarks. The New Republic characterized Trump’s reaction as a “wrap-it-up gesture.” Ghazouani acknowledged the cue, saying, “I don’t want to spend too much time on this.”

Interrupting shortly after, Trump said, “But I appreciate it very much. I appreciate it. Maybe we’re gonna have to go a little bit quicker than this because we have a whole schedule. If I could just ask, you know, your name and your country, would be great. Thank you, please.”

Donald Trump Invites African Leaders to Discuss Commercial Ties

Trump had invited the presidents of Mauritania, Liberia, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, and Gabon to participate in the summit, aiming to explore “commercial opportunities” between the United States and these African nations.

During the same day, Trump complimented Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on his English proficiency. “Where did you, where did you learn to speak so beautifully? Where were you educated? Where? In Liberia?” Trump asked.

Boakai replied, “Yes, Sir.”

Trump responded, “Well, that’s very interesting. That’s beautiful English. I have people at this table can’t speak nearly as well.”

The comment drew criticism and mockery online, as English is the official language of Liberia, making Trump’s compliment seem out of touch to many observers.

Donald Trump Promises Shift From Aid to Trade in Meeting With West African Leaders

Trump also pledged to shift US policy towards Africa from aid to trade during hsi meeting with West African leaders at the White House on Wednesday, as the region continues to grapple with the effects of sweeping American aid cuts.

“I see great economic potential in Africa,” Trump said, as the presidents of Liberia, Senegal, Gabon, Mauritania, and Guinea-Bissau highlighted their countries’ rich natural resources and expressed gratitude to the US leader.

They also thanked Trump for his role in helping resolve the long-standing conflict between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Trump described the nations present as “very vibrant places with very valuable land, great minerals, and great oil deposits, and wonderful people,”

