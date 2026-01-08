LIVE TV
Who Is Yasin Arafat? Former Madrasa Teacher Arrested As Main Accused By Bangladesh Police In Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das Lynching Case

Bangladesh Police arrested Yasin Arafat, former madrasa teacher, as main accused in Dipu Chandra Das lynching; probe ongoing.

Bangladesh Police arrest Yasin Arafat, former madrasa teacher. (Photo: X)@NiharBi72332845)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 8, 2026 17:29:03 IST

Bangladesh Police have arrested Mohammad Yasin Arafat, the main accused in the brutal lynching of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das, who was killed on December 18, 2025, in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. 

The case, which has drawn international attention and raised concerns over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, has so far seen 21 arrests, with investigations continuing to identify further suspects.

Yasin Arafat: Former Madrasa Teacher and Local Imam

According to Mymensingh Additional Superintendent of Police Abdullah Al Mamun, 25-year-old Yasin Arafat served as an imam at the Sheikhbari Mosque in Kashar and also worked as a teacher at several madrasas, including Suffa Madrasa in Sarulia. 

After allegedly orchestrating the lynching, he went into hiding for 12 days, moving between madrasas before being arrested by police from the Sarulia area.

Police reports suggest Arafat played a leading role in planning and executing the attack, mobilising a large group from his local community to target Das. Officials are now scrutinizing his position as a madrasa teacher to assess whether his influence extended beyond the immediate incident.

The Lynching of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das

Dipu Chandra Das, 27, worked at a garment factory in Mymensingh. On December 18, Das was reportedly forced to resign by his supervisors and handed over to a mob of Islamists who accused him of “hurting religious sentiments.” The mob brutally attacked him, hanged him from a tree, and set him on fire, while some colleagues allegedly participated in the assault.

Following the killing, Das’s brother, Apu Chandra Das, filed a first information report (FIR), naming 140–150 people as involved in the crime.

Rising Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh

Das’s lynching is part of a larger wave of attacks on minorities following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a radical anti-India leader and parliamentary candidate, whose assassination triggered riots and political unrest in mid-December 2025.

In the days following Das’s death, five other Hindus were killed across Bangladesh:

  • Amrit Mondal was beaten to death in Rajbari.

  • Bajendra Biswas was shot dead in Mymensingh.

  • Khokon Chandra Das, a businessman, was stabbed and set on fire in Shariatpur.

  • Rana Pratap, a newspaper editor, was shot in Jessore.

  • A 25-year-old man drowned in Naogaon while fleeing locals on suspicion of theft.

Bangladesh Government Response and International Concern

The Bangladesh government condemned the killing of Dipu Das and promised action against those responsible. Meanwhile, the Indian government expressed concern, urging authorities in Dhaka to ensure the safety of minorities. Several civil society organizations in India have staged protests demanding justice for Das and other victims.

Authorities continue to investigate and track additional suspects, while the arrest of Yasin Arafat is seen as a critical step toward accountability in this high-profile lynching case.

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 5:29 PM IST
