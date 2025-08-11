Yemen’s Leader Praises ‘Deep-Rooted Friendship’ With India: Here’s What He Said

Rashad Al-Alimi, Yemen’s top leader, on Sunday hailed the “cooperative” relations and “deep-rooted friendship” between his country and India. This happened during a meeting with the Indian Ambassador to Yemen, Suhel Khan, in Riyadh.

Al-Alimi, who heads Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, was joined by Deputy Chief of Mission Shri Abu Mathen and First Secretary Shri Rishi Tripathi. The meeting covered bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest, according to the Indian mission’s post on X.

Al-Alimi expressed appreciation for India’s “historical stance in support of the Yemeni people and its legitimate government.” He also said that India’s humanitarian assistance over the years, included shipments of wheat, medical supplies, medicines, and COVID-19 vaccines.

Highlighting trade relations, the Yemeni leader said that despite ongoing challenges in the country, bilateral trade between India and Yemen reached nearly $1 billion in the past year. He also said that India’s “vital role” in ensuring maritime security in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, a key global shipping route. Al-Alimi called for greater facilitation of Indian wheat imports to Yemen to help address food security needs.

Yemen’s foreign ministry said Ambassador Khan reaffirmed India’s support for Yemen’s unity and stability. He also discussed plans to transfer consular services to Aden and explore several support programmes for the Yemeni government and people.

This meeting comes at a time when Yemen continues to face political instability and humanitarian crises. Notably, India has longstanding ties and strong diaspora presence in the region. New Delhi has also been an important partner for Yemen in both trade and aid. Both sides reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation in areas such as economy, security, and humanitarian support.

