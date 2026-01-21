LIVE TV
'You'll Find Out,' Trump Teases Greenland Takeover Strategy, Signals How Far He'll Go In A Stunning Global Standoff

Donald Trump says the US plan to acquire Greenland will be revealed “in time,” citing national security. His administration hints at economic pressure on Europe, tariff threats, and Arctic security concerns, as Trump prepares to raise the issue at Davos.

Trump Teases Greenland Takeover Plan, Hints at Economic Pressure and Security Strategy
Trump Teases Greenland Takeover Plan, Hints at Economic Pressure and Security Strategy

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 21, 2026 05:50:38 IST

President Donald Trump has ramped up his efforts to make Greenland a part of the United States, and he is not revealing the exact strategies he is going to use to acquire the land.

The president, during a White House news conference just before his trip to the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, cryptically said, “You’ll find out” when asked how far his plan goes.

His administration is working to implement the taking of the Arctic island as part of a larger national security plan that just recently witnessed a high-profile military operation leading to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, and this is the very reason why the president is being so vague about his strategy.

Trump argues that Greenland is the front line that prevents the Russians and the Chinese from advancing, which is why he believes that Denmark is not able to offer the area the necessary protection at this time.

Economic Coercion

The administration has changed its tactic to implement a strategy of severe economic pressure, concentrating on European allies who oppose the transfer of power. Trump has proclaimed a gradual tariff scheme, starting with a 10% tax on imports from eight European countries, including Denmark, France, and Germany, that is to be enforced on February 1.

He has implied that these tariffs will rise to 25% by June unless an agreement for the “complete and total purchase” of Greenland is concluded.

This “trade-as-leverage” method has disturbed the world markets, with European stock indexes experiencing significant falls as the political leaders in Brussels are contemplating the activation of their “anti-coercion instrument” to counteract what they call “commercial blackmail” through such measures.

Strategic Imperatives

The core of this undertaking is the “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine, which sees the Arctic as an important defense line for U.S. national security.

The President has utilized the Venezuelan intervention’s success to create a “peace through strength” image, indicating that the U.S. is the only power able to bring order to the High North.

Even though the Greenlandic administration and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who has called the topic “absurd,” have put up a strong fight against Trump, he plans to use the Davos summit as a means to impose a multilateral dialogue on the future of the island, considering its acquisition as an unyielding pillar of American security in the 21st century.

Also Read: US Supreme Court Tariff Verdict Delayed Again; Trump Admits Uncertainty, Says ‘I Don’t Know’ About Ruling

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 5:50 AM IST
Tags: donald trumpGreenland takeoverUS national security

