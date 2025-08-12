Young US Influencer, Pilot Stranded in Chilean Antarctic After Unauthorised Landing

A young American influencer and pilot, Ethan Guo, has been stranded in the Chilean Antarctic after landing without permission in June.

Guo, the then 19-year-old influencer, made several headlines last year for his attempt to become the youngest person to fly solo to all seven continents, but allegedly provided false flight plan information to Chilean authorities. As per officials, he was only authorised to fly over Punta Arenas but continued south in his Cessna 182Q to land in Antarctic territory.

Charges Dropped Under Settlement

On June 29, the influencer was charged with giving false information to ground control and making an unauthorised landing. On Monday, a judge dismissed the charges under a settlement requiring him to donate $30,000 to a children’s cancer foundation within a month. The agreement also bars him from entering Chile for three years.

Chilean prosecutor Cristián Crisoto said Guo’s aircraft “does not have the capabilities to make a flight,” though no technical details were provided. Guo says he hopes to obtain approval to leave by plane to continue his mission.

Since his charges were filed, Guo has been staying at a Chilean military base. Severe winter weather in the region has left him with no available flights to leave, and his Cessna remains grounded.

Speaking with The Associated Press, Guo said, “I remain in Antarctica awaiting approval for my departure flight. I sincerely hope they give it to me soon so that my plane and I can continue with my original mission.” (Inputs from AP)