‘Your Hands Are Stained With Blood’: Iran’s Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi’s Big Warning To Ali Khamenei After Deadly Protests, Threatens Him With Nazi-Like Nuremberg Trial

Iran’s exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, has issued a stern warning to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, threatening a Nazi-like Nuremberg trial in response to the deadly crackdown on nationwide protests.

His open letter comes as the number of deaths in government suppression is reported to have reached over 4,000, according to activists.

Reza Pahlavi’s Letter to Khamenei

In the letter, Pahlavi accused Khamenei of being an anti-Iranian criminal whose hands are “stained with the blood of tens of thousands of Iranians.” He wrote:

“You, your regime, and all your mercenaries will be held accountable for every single drop of blood you have spilt, without exception. We neither forgive. Nor forget. Nor retreat. Just as the Nazi criminals were tried and punished at Nuremberg, you and your accomplices will also be tried and punished in the court of the Iranian nation.”

Watch here:

خطاب من به علی خامنه‌ایِ، رهبر رژیم اشغالگر ایران است: تو یک جنایتکارِ ضدایرانی هستی. نه شرافت داری نه انسانیت. دستانت به خون ده‌ها هزار ایرانی آغشته است؛ به خون کودکان؛ جوانان؛ بی‌گناهان. تو، رژیمت، و تمام مزدورانت، برای هر قطره خونی که ریخته‌اید، پاسخ خواهید داد؛ بدون استثنا.… pic.twitter.com/n1gTQAiD1Y — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) January 20, 2026







The message, written in Arabic on X, calls for accountability and underscores the prince’s intent to frame the regime’s actions as crimes against humanity.

Reza Pahlavi Urge Iranians to Stand Strong

Pahlavi’s letter also addressed the Iranian people directly, encouraging unity, courage, and perseverance:

“My brave children, my grieving yet resolute sisters and brothers: you are not alone. Your steadfastness has changed history. You stand at the forefront of freedom. And we are closer than ever to the end of this regime.”

He warned that the protests may return stronger than ever:

“The moment to return to the streets will come-broader, more powerful, and more determined than ever-to conquer Tehran and to reclaim Iran.”

Protests and Crackdown

The warning comes after a wave of protests that were met with brutal suppression. Activists estimate that at least 4,029 people have died in the crackdown. Security forces in Tehran and across the country targeted demonstrators, prompting international condemnation.

In parallel, hackers disrupted Iranian state TV broadcasts, airing footage supporting Pahlavi and urging security forces not to harm the public. Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi had his Davos invitation withdrawn due to the killings.

Implications for Iran and the Region

Pahlavi, whose father Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi ruled Iran before being ousted, presents himself as a pro-democracy reformer. Analysts say his warning signals growing tension between the exiled crown prince and the theocratic leadership in Tehran, potentially destabilizing the political landscape.

The situation also has regional implications. Pahlavi’s return could realign Iran closer to Washington, influence US energy and security policies, and complicate India’s strategic interests in the region. At the same time, he praised India’s technological and renewable energy sectors, hinting at opportunities for collaboration.

Tensions remain high between the US and Iran over the violent crackdown. President Donald Trump has drawn “red lines” regarding the killings and mass executions in the aftermath of protests. A US aircraft carrier moved toward the Middle East in what analysts see as a show of force.

Pahlavi’s open letter and warning may signal growing international scrutiny and increasing pressure on Khamenei’s regime.

ALSO READ: ‘We Have To Have It’: Trump Doubles Down On Greenland, Shares Map Showing Canada, Greenland and Venezuela As Part Of US