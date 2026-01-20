LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘We Have To Have It’: Trump Doubles Down On Greenland, Shares Map Showing Canada, Greenland As Part Of US

‘We Have To Have It’: Trump Doubles Down On Greenland, Shares Map Showing Canada, Greenland As Part Of US

US President Donald Trump Trump, along with Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is seen hoisting the US flag in Greenland. A board in the image reads: “Greenland, US territory, EST. 2026.”

Trump has linked his desire to take control of Greenland to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize, stating that he no longer thinks “purely of peace.” (Photo: Truth social/ Donald Trump)
Trump has linked his desire to take control of Greenland to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize, stating that he no longer thinks “purely of peace.” (Photo: Truth social/ Donald Trump)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Last updated: January 20, 2026 14:32:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘We Have To Have It’: Trump Doubles Down On Greenland, Shares Map Showing Canada, Greenland As Part Of US

US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, courted another controversy after sharing a map of the United States showing Greenland and Canada as its parts. In his post, shared on Truth Social, Trump is seen sharing a table inside the Oval Office with NATO leaders, including Emmanuel Macron, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, among others.

You Might Be Interested In

Greenland as a US territory: President Donald Trump

In another Truth Social post, Trump, along with Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is seen hoisting the US flag in Greenland. A board in the image reads, “Greenland, US territory, EST. 2026.”

Trump has repeatedly suggested in meetings that Canada should become the 51st US state. He claimed that without massive US “subsidies” (referencing trade deficits), Canada would cease to exist as a “viable country.” Expressing his desire for Canada’s inclusion as part of the US, Trump said, “I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I’m not going to let that happen.”

You Might Be Interested In

Why Does Trump Want to Invade Greenland?

The row over began to intensify following the US strike on Caracas and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Donald Trump argued that making the Danish territory part of the United States would serve US national security interests, given its strategic location in the Arctic.

Trump Connects Greenland Takeover Talk to Nobel Peace Prize Snub

Trump has connected his desire to take control of Greenland to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize, stating that he no longer thinks “purely of peace.” Trump declined to answer when asked whether he would use force to seize Greenland, but he clearly indicated his threat to impose tariffs on European nations if a deal is not reached.

Strategic Importance of Greenland for the US

Often described as a “giant stationary aircraft carrier” due to its position in the Arctic, Greenland has a population of 57,000 people. Denmark oversees defence and foreign policy for Greenland. The island has been under extensive self-government since 1979. It holds massive deposits of rare earth elements, and 20% of the world’s freshwater is locked in Greenland’s ice sheet.

Also Read: https://www.newsx.com/world/greenland-tensions-escalate-from-cars-to-credit-how-donald-trumps-tariff-threat-could-hit-european-growth-what-we-know-150716/

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 2:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Greenland and CanadaStrategic Importance of GreenlandUS invasion in Greenlandus president donald trump

RELATED News

Love After Divorce Turns Into Khalwat Case: Malaysian Couple Arrested in Hotel Raid – Why Is It A Crime In The Country

Donald Trump Goes Too Far, Publicly Posts French President Macron’s Private Chat, US-France Tensions Soar

From Insults to Takeover Talk: Elon Musk Now Plans To Buy Ryanair After Airline CEO Called Billionaire ‘Utter Idiot’

Trump Drops Bombshell: 200% Tariffs On French Wines And Champagne, Macron Dragged Into ‘Gaza Peace’ Drama, Snubs The Meeting

Netanyahu Warns Iran Of ‘Force Never Seen’, Israeli PM’s ‘Unprecedented Strike’ Threat Comes As US Warships, Fighter Jets Flood Middle East

LATEST NEWS

‘We Have To Have It’: Trump Doubles Down On Greenland, Shares Map Showing Canada, Greenland As Part Of US

IND Vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav In Focus As India Begin T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Vs New Zealand

Q3 FY 2025-26 Manufacturing Boom: High Production, Capacity Utilisation, and Hiring Plans

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launches In India: Updated Design, Premium Interior, New Colours And Price – Check All Details As Pre-Booking Begins

Pakistan To Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 Amid India-Bangladesh Tension? PCB’s Latest Statement Stuns Fans

From ₹7 Crore To ₹4 Crore: Are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Facing a Massive Pay Cut And Category Shift By BCCI?

India Weighs Joining US-Led Gaza Peace Board Amid Legitimacy and Reconstruction Concerns

After 6-Minute 39-Second Fatima Jatoi Viral Clip, Why Is Everyone Searching For ‘12-Minute 46-Second’ Private MMS Leak Video? Read To Know

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Family Of Five, Including Two Teen Sons, Found Dead with Gunshot Wounds In Head

Shadowfax IPO: ₹1,907 Crore Offer Signals Growth In E-Commerce Logistics- Here Is What You Should Know

‘We Have To Have It’: Trump Doubles Down On Greenland, Shares Map Showing Canada, Greenland As Part Of US

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘We Have To Have It’: Trump Doubles Down On Greenland, Shares Map Showing Canada, Greenland As Part Of US

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘We Have To Have It’: Trump Doubles Down On Greenland, Shares Map Showing Canada, Greenland As Part Of US
‘We Have To Have It’: Trump Doubles Down On Greenland, Shares Map Showing Canada, Greenland As Part Of US
‘We Have To Have It’: Trump Doubles Down On Greenland, Shares Map Showing Canada, Greenland As Part Of US
‘We Have To Have It’: Trump Doubles Down On Greenland, Shares Map Showing Canada, Greenland As Part Of US

QUICK LINKS