‘We Have To Have It’: Trump Doubles Down On Greenland, Shares Map Showing Canada, Greenland As Part Of US

US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, courted another controversy after sharing a map of the United States showing Greenland and Canada as its parts. In his post, shared on Truth Social, Trump is seen sharing a table inside the Oval Office with NATO leaders, including Emmanuel Macron, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, among others.

Greenland as a US territory: President Donald Trump

In another Truth Social post, Trump, along with Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is seen hoisting the US flag in Greenland. A board in the image reads, “Greenland, US territory, EST. 2026.”

Trump has repeatedly suggested in meetings that Canada should become the 51st US state. He claimed that without massive US “subsidies” (referencing trade deficits), Canada would cease to exist as a “viable country.” Expressing his desire for Canada’s inclusion as part of the US, Trump said, “I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I’m not going to let that happen.”

Why Does Trump Want to Invade Greenland?

The row over began to intensify following the US strike on Caracas and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Donald Trump argued that making the Danish territory part of the United States would serve US national security interests, given its strategic location in the Arctic.

Trump Connects Greenland Takeover Talk to Nobel Peace Prize Snub

Trump has connected his desire to take control of Greenland to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize, stating that he no longer thinks “purely of peace.” Trump declined to answer when asked whether he would use force to seize Greenland, but he clearly indicated his threat to impose tariffs on European nations if a deal is not reached.

Strategic Importance of Greenland for the US

Often described as a “giant stationary aircraft carrier” due to its position in the Arctic, Greenland has a population of 57,000 people. Denmark oversees defence and foreign policy for Greenland. The island has been under extensive self-government since 1979. It holds massive deposits of rare earth elements, and 20% of the world’s freshwater is locked in Greenland’s ice sheet.

